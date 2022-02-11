Tazewell County supervisors get report on library repairs

Tazewell, Va. – An unstable foundation is apparently the cause of problems at the Tazewell branch of the public library.

County Engineer Ken Dunford presented the results of a study to determine why the walls in the building cracked to board of supervisors at its Feb. 8 meeting. Dunford said the building was constructed on the site of a former library.

He said it was built on wet soil and fill materials. Dunford said the builder did not remove debris from the building that was torn down when the current library was constructed. He said the solution is to drill holes in the floor and pump grout into the foundation to stabilize the building.

He said the building has been monitored since the cracks appeared last year and there have not been any more problems. Dunford said a rough estimate of the cost to repair the building would be $300,000 to $400,000.

County Administrator Eric Young said there is some contingency money in the budget that could be used to pay the cost of the work. Supervisor Charlie Stacy asked that the county file an insurance claim to see if some of the cost could be recuperated.

The cracks were discovered last year when new carpeting was installed in the library. It remains open but with no access to one section of the building..

[In other action the board:]

*Entered into a Contract with Lusk for six months to haul trash from the convenience areas and authorized the county administrator to negotiate with Luks.

*Conveyed Raven Elementary to the IDA.

*Approved THS Project Graduation’s request to use Nuckolls Hall for Bingo.

*Heard from County Administrator Eric Young that Covid numbers are declining and county offices are again open to the public.

*Approved $10,000 for covid test reimbursement to AASC, Bluefield University, Tazewell Community Hospital, Clinch Valley Health, Ultra Health, Med Express and Southwest Community Health.

*Appointed Maggie Asbury to the social services board from the northern district.

*Appointed Jim Webb to the EMS board from the northern district.

*Appointed Brian Buckland to the EMS board from the western district.

*Heard from Josh Cline about the 100th anniversary of Bluefield University.

*Agreed to apply for a $700,000 grant from the ARC for water and sewer for Project Jonah.

*Donated $5,000 to the fair association for fireworks for the fair.

*Set a public hearing for the Mar. 1 meeting to consider vacating a street off Kirby road.

*Approved $2,000, ($1,000), each from the western and northwestern district for Project Graduation.

*Approved $5,000, ($2,500) each from the western and northwestern district for Ramp Up Richlands.

*Approved $1,000, ($500) each from the western and northwestern district funds for RHS baseball.

*Approved $1,000, ($500) each from the western and northwestern district for RHS DECA.

*Approved the purchase of a commercial kitchen for the fairgrounds.

*Approved $1,500, ($1,000 northern, $500 southern) for THS Project Graduation.

*Approved $2,000, ($1,500 northern and $500 southern) district funds for THS baseball.

*Adjourned until Mar. 1 at flour pm.