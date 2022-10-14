Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

An avian visitor from the tropics has drawn numerous other visitors to Hungry Mother State Park in recent weeks. Coming from east Tennessee, parts of North Carolina, and throughout Southwest Virginia, the excited birders have come equipped with binoculars, cameras, and their life lists – ready to add a bird many never expected to see.

The bird, identified as a Brown Booby, has put on a show for many observers, displaying impressive aerial maneuvering and striking dives into the lake.

The bird also stands out among the array of waterfowl that live at the lake or are migrating through the area.

Rare and FunTanya Hall, the park’s chief ranger for visitor experience, said, “It has been fun watching these past couple of weeks. We love his unusually large yellow feet and his large beak.”

Randy Smith, a Virginia Master Naturalist and birder of about 60 years, observed that the Brown Booby is “a very rare bird for this area.”

Cornell University’s ornithology lab says on its website – allaboutbirds.org, “Brown Boobies are common in the Caribbean but scarce in the United States away from Puerto Rico. That means almost any Brown Booby you’ll see in the U.S. or Canada will be a rarity.”

The site also notes that Brown Boobies are “found in tropical oceans around the world…. Brown Boobies do not nest on the United States mainland but often visit waters off Florida or California.”

For area residents, Hall said, they’ll probably never see a Brown Booby here again.

Hall and Smith speculate that recent storms in the Caribbean took the bird off course. However, both are surprised that the Brown Booby hasn’t moved on but speculate that it’s having no problem feeding.

And the bird isn’t shy.

Hall said he likes to follow boats and even kayakers.

“I am sure in hopes of a free meal,” she said.

Weather is frequently a factor in bringing unusual birds to the area. Bad winters may prompt Snowy Owls and Evening Grosbeak to move this far south, said Smith, but he noted that they usually come in groups while the Brown Booby is alone.

Once-in-a-LifetimeWhen the Brown Booby was first identified, news of its presence spread quickly among the birding community. The Bristol Bird Club sent out emails, sharing tips about spotting the rare visitor with its members.

Those messages inspired poet and retired Emory & Henry professor Felicia Mitchell to head to Hungry Mother.

“I saw the Booby! (But just once.) Seeing it take flight made me feel lighter. An avid birder would have stayed all day to see it six more times, and I did stay and wander a bit. It was beautiful, though, to be there for that simple but magical moment of seeing the Booby. I hope to see it again.”

After getting alerts from the eBird app and receiving notices from the Bristol and Buchanan bird clubs, Clancey Deel of Tazewell County, was eager to make the trek to Hungry Mother. Ultimately, it took three trips to the state park to see the Brown Booby, but when he did the bird showed off. Near the beach area of the state park, Deel said it was diving for food, chasing geese, and “came so close.”

The bird’s rarity in this region “enticed me,” said Deel.

Deel added the Brown Booby to his life list of birds observed firsthand in the wild. He’s only been birding since 2014, but already has about 300 different species on his life list. Once a birder in this region gets to that mark, he said, getting new ones becomes more difficult.

Deel spent four years trying to spot a Swainson’s Warbler and was finally rewarded with a sighting on Greasy Creek.

Still feeling like a newcomer to birding, Deel often confirms his observations with a more experienced mentor.

Sharing the Joy

While Deel may feel new to the pursuit, he’s earned the moniker the “Bird Man of Tazewell County.”

When he started birding, no Tazewell County observations had been added to eBird, a project of Cornell Lab of Ornithology and its founding partner Audubon that collects reports from birders around the globe.

Deel went to work to change that. Thanks to his efforts, more than 400 birders have recorded Tazewell County observations. He’s been written up for his success and is now becoming a mentor to others.

“I try to entice as many people as I can to bird,” he said.

Deel will even buy bird books in bulk to give to people to introduce them to wonders and challenges of birding. A woman he’s been encouraging for two years started posting to eBird this week. “It’s happening,” he declared.

Deel has even taken to social media to promote the pursuit. He serves as the administrator for Tazewell/Burke’s Garden Birding.

“I enjoy learning and I love to pass it on,” Deel said. He’s particularly happy that his 11-year-old grandson has taken up the hobby and regularly calls with reports on what he’s observed.

A Red Zone

This region is especially abundant for birders, Deel said. For such a small area, Burke’s Garden, he noted, is home to more species of owls (up to seven) than anywhere else in the U.S.

His point is one that Smith and Hall echo and emphasize: the Southern Appalachians are one of the most biologically diverse regions in the world.

In this calendar year, so far, Hungry Mother State Park has recorded sightings of 91 bird species.

A comprehensive but not complete list of bird species recorded in the park over 40 years features 155 species, ranging from the American Avocet to the Orange-Crowned Warbler.

Among the oldest mountains in the world, Hall said, this area is a hotspot for diversity – a red zone on biological diversity maps.

Smith recalled taking a Hungarian biology professor on a birding hike through Hungry Mother. “He was so excited about all the species he was seeing.”

For those who live here, Smith observed, “Sometimes we take for granted what a beautiful place we live in.”

He noted that the Southern Appalachians feature “more species of trees, stream fishes, freshwater mussels, and shrews than any place in North America.” When it comes to salamanders, there’s no place on the planet with more species.

Smith ticks off the region’s 25 species of frogs, 20 of turtles, 33 of snakes, and more than 100 native species of trees and 90 different native shrubs. The Clinch River alone is home to 45 species of mussels and 79 fish species. More than 50 species of crayfish live in these mountains.

While scientists are still discovering new species in this region, Smith noted that some ancient species are in danger, including several varieties of mussels, which are water purifiers, and the Eastern Hellbender, the largest salamander in North America.

Now 72, Smith said, he’s just “an old history teacher who loves birds.” However, the naturalist first grew fascinated with the natural world when he went hunting and fishing with his grandfather as a youngster. Now, he’s passing on his knowledge and wisdom.

Smith will be leading his next birding event at Hungry Mother State Park on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. It will begin with a program at the Discovery Center and then transition to a hike.

“It’s going to be a good day when I am coming to the park,” Smith declared.