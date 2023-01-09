Area book club shares love of reading with 4 Little Free Libraries in Smyth County

This group is not your typical book club. There’s not a chosen book to be read, studied, and discussed each month. There’s no timetable. Members read whatever they want. For most of their about 35 years, the group was even nameless. However, as of December, they’re trying a moniker: The Sharing Novels Book Club.

Their informal approach works for the members, who gather monthly, coming from Wytheville and Chilhowie, Rural Retreat and Rich Valley, and points in between.

There is one thing, though, about which the group is not casual. That’s their uniting passion: a love of reading and belief in its importance. Many of its members devoted their professional lives to sharing that passion through education. Now that they’re retired, they’re finding new ways to share their fervor for this life-enriching, time-traveling, relaxing and educational pursuit with others and they’re hoping community members will help.

With the assistance of the Rural Retreat High School ag class, the club has set up four Little Free Libraries in Smyth County, and they’d welcome community members to help stock the libraries, which are registered with the nonprofit Little Free Library organization. Through these Little Free Libraries anyone of any age can take a book to read at no cost.

The club supplied the materials to build the little libraries and the students at RRHS constructed them. Now, they’re set up at Food City in Chilhowie and at three locations in Marion: Food City, McDonald’s play area and Riverbend Park’s playground.

Fellow club members credit Sara Jennings with the idea for the little libraries that provide easy access to books.

Jennings noted that many in the book club ultimately put their books in the libraries and they’ve also received books from other libraries when they cull their collections, including Smyth County Public Library.

However, Jennings said, it’s a challenge to keep the little libraries stocked. “We want people to share their books,” she said.

For anyone who has books to give, the club encourages individuals to just add them to the little libraries at their convenience.

The club started, Jennings said, as a group of teachers who were taking part in a master’s reading program with the University of Virginia. As younger teachers they couldn’t afford to buy all the children’s books they needed so they shared.

Today, they share novels and even some non-fiction books.

The group usually gathers for a meal at an area restaurant, and there’s typically a stack of books in front of each member.

Each person will go through the books they’ve read that month and share their insights and reviews.

At their December meeting, author Lisa Wingate’s “The Book of Lost Friends” prompted a discussion about the importance of well-researched historical fiction and how much a reader can learn from those novels. This novel “tells the story of three young women searching for family” in the post-Civil War South, “and of a modern-day teacher who learns of their story and its vital connection to her students’ lives.”

From novels that teach about resistance fighters in World War II to The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek novels, which tell of the Kentucky Pack Horse library service and blue-skinned people, club members cited lessons they’ve learned from reading.

Club member Carole Greer said that reading is an escape for her but that she always takes something away from a book. “It enriches my life so much that I want everyone to have that experience,” she said.

Patricia BeCraft noted that reading allows a person to time travel and to learn about the world.

Nancy Noble added that reading exposes a person to more things and ideas than they could otherwise encounter in a lifetime.

Tissie Greer noted that even if she doesn’t like a book, she usually learns from it.

Jennings declared that reading “brings so much joy. We want to share that joy.”

While readers can experience some of those rewards on their own, Greer said sharing it in the camaraderie of a group often validates responses and stimulates thinking. “It takes a solitary activity and makes it interactive.”

When she taught school, Eva Anderson said, the most pleasant time of the day came in the afternoon when kids returned from the playground and she read to them for 30 minutes.

Her fellow retired teachers nodded in the affirmative and even noted that many former students tell them it’s what they remember most now as adults.

As they go through their stacks of books, the group members share their reads with anyone who’d like and once everyone has read a book, it goes into one of the little free libraries in Smyth County.