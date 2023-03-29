Smoke may be evident along Interstate 81 and U.S. 11 today as the Forest Service plans to conduct a prescribed burn on more than 1,500 acres.

On Monday, the service announced that, if weather conditions are appropriate, the burn will occur on about 1,545 acres with Glade Mountain, about three and a half miles south of I-81, five miles southeast of Atkins, and six miles northeast of Sugar Grove.

Fire vehicles will be visible in the area. While the burn is expected to conclude today, firefighters will monitor the area for several days.

Forest Roads 86 and 644 and a section of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail (AT) will be temporarily closed during burn operations for public safety. Trail and road closure signs will be posted. A shuttle service will be available to hikers to and from the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area Headquarters (3714 Highway 16, Marion) and the Settlers Museum (1322 Rocky Hollow Rd, Atkins) during burn operations and into the following day.

Weather conditions, according to the Forest Service, should disperse smoke rapidly, but residents and travelers may see and smell smoke, especially along I-81, U.S. 11, Forest Road 86, and the AT. Depending on wind direction, this prescribed burn may have lingering smoke effects.

Prescribed burns help reduce the buildup of dried leaves and wood that can lead to uncontrolled wildfires. Prescribed burns also maintain and improve wildlife habitat by restoring open woodlands and grasslands to the forest landscape.

The Forest Service is able to accomplish this work through a partnership with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.

For more information on the prescribed burn program, call the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at 276-783-5196, visit the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest website, or follow the agency on Twitter and Facebook.