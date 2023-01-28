Tuesday food distribution in Saltville is open to any Virginian in need of food assistance

Feeding Southwest Virginia will host a special community food distribution in Saltville on Tuesday.

Dubbed a “Drop N Go” event, Wes Childress, the non-profit’s marketing and communications director, said this distribution is one of a series of “special events that we host to help our neighbors throughout Southwest Virginia who are food insecure.”

Childress also said, “Anybody can participate. This is not income restricted…. We invite anyone in the area needing food assistance to help stretch their dollar a little further.”

The foods that will be given away, he said, “are shelf-stable essentials in any home—items like canned meats, vegetables, and much more.”

Food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 1-3 p.m. at the Saltville Lifetime Wellness Center parking lot at 345 Palmer Ave. The distribution is for Virginia residents only.

For more information, contact Matt Thompson at 276-628-9266 Ext. 8015 or mthompson@feedingswva.org.