 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion to hold hearing on limiting skilled gaming machines

  • 0

A court decision on the legality of skilled gaming machines in Virginia is expected soon. In anticipation of that action, the Town of Marion is considering an ordinance to limit the number of such machines in businesses until state regulations are developed.

A judge is expected to hear a lawsuit that challenges the commonwealth’s ban on the machines in early November.

In 2020, the state legislature took action that banned the machines effective July 1, 2021, but a judge granted a temporary injunction that allowed skilled gaming machines to continue operating until the hearing.

The attorney representing the plaintiffs is one of the General Assembly’s own, Sen. Bill Stanley. He represents Sadler Brothers Oil Company, owned by former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler, who operates several businesses that feature the game machines.

People are also reading…

Skilled-gaming machines have gained popularity in recent years.

Those who oppose their open use argue that the companies are taking advantage of a legal loophole in the state’s gambling laws.

Those who support the machines contend that they require enough skill to not be considered gambling.

The lawsuit argues that Virginia’s ban on the machines singles out skilled gaming machines because they resemble slot machines while arcade games are allowed.

At the moment, Marion Town Manager Bill Rush said it appears likely that the court will allow skilled game machines. However, he said, that would open up their use without any state guidance or regulations. In light of that gap and until rules are in place, he’s recommending the town adopt an ordinance that would limit individual businesses to four skilled game machines per physical location, which would allow them to be used as an ancillary business but not a primary one.

The proposed ordinance defines the skilled game machines “as any games or machines that are operationally capable of the patron receiving significant financial compensation, either in actual money or in tradeable credit, with or without a skill demonstration.”

Additionally, the draft ordinance says the machines can’t be installed unless a Special Use Permit is issued by the town.

If the machines are to be allowed, Rush believes they should come under the Virginia Lottery’s oversight, which they currently don’t. He questioned why a casino machine in Bristol would be regulated differently than a skilled game machine.

The Marion Town Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance Monday at the town hall at shortly after 5:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion Downtown wins grant to study future use of burned-out store

Marion Downtown wins grant to study future use of burned-out store

Last October, 60 firefighters from seven departments battled the blaze that destroyed the Past Time Antique Emporium in downtown Marion. In the year since, officials have considered many possibilities for the repurposing the space. Ideas have included creating a green space, parking, a rooftop area, and others, but nothing seemed the right fit or kept the flow of the downtown retail and restaurant area intact.

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion

A Marion building that over the years housed multiple vehicle dealerships, but has most recently sat vacant, is on its way to becoming a technical education center. A move that local economic development planners believe will bolster the community and help its residents get the training necessary for better paying jobs.

Marion's chili championship returns Saturday

April Keesling has spent the last 23 or so years perfecting the chili recipe that took the 2021 People’s Choice Award at Marion’s championship. Her recipe traces its roots back to Virginia Heights, a landmark Wytheville eatery celebrated for its home-style cooking.

Chilhowie festival celebrates return of apples to region

Chilhowie festival celebrates return of apples to region

For years, Chilhowie’s Apple Festival was celebrating its heritage as a major apple-growing community. The orchards had long since disappeared from the landscape. However, today apples with Chilhowie roots are flourishing and becoming part of a growing industry.