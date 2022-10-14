Marion to hold hearing on limiting skilled gaming machines

A court decision on the legality of skilled gaming machines in Virginia is expected soon. In anticipation of that action, the Town of Marion is considering an ordinance to limit the number of such machines in businesses until state regulations are developed.

A judge is expected to hear a lawsuit that challenges the commonwealth’s ban on the machines in early November.

In 2020, the state legislature took action that banned the machines effective July 1, 2021, but a judge granted a temporary injunction that allowed skilled gaming machines to continue operating until the hearing.

The attorney representing the plaintiffs is one of the General Assembly’s own, Sen. Bill Stanley. He represents Sadler Brothers Oil Company, owned by former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler, who operates several businesses that feature the game machines.

Skilled-gaming machines have gained popularity in recent years.

Those who oppose their open use argue that the companies are taking advantage of a legal loophole in the state’s gambling laws.

Those who support the machines contend that they require enough skill to not be considered gambling.

The lawsuit argues that Virginia’s ban on the machines singles out skilled gaming machines because they resemble slot machines while arcade games are allowed.

At the moment, Marion Town Manager Bill Rush said it appears likely that the court will allow skilled game machines. However, he said, that would open up their use without any state guidance or regulations. In light of that gap and until rules are in place, he’s recommending the town adopt an ordinance that would limit individual businesses to four skilled game machines per physical location, which would allow them to be used as an ancillary business but not a primary one.

The proposed ordinance defines the skilled game machines “as any games or machines that are operationally capable of the patron receiving significant financial compensation, either in actual money or in tradeable credit, with or without a skill demonstration.”

Additionally, the draft ordinance says the machines can’t be installed unless a Special Use Permit is issued by the town.

If the machines are to be allowed, Rush believes they should come under the Virginia Lottery’s oversight, which they currently don’t. He questioned why a casino machine in Bristol would be regulated differently than a skilled game machine.

The Marion Town Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance Monday at the town hall at shortly after 5:30 p.m.