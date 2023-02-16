With one significant exception, Smyth County will become a largely connected community by July 1.

Noah Maden, Point Broadband senior operations manager, told the board of supervisors Thursday that the company’s crews will have about 14,200 addresses able to connect to its high-speed, fiber-optic internet by June’s end.

The one exception is Konnarock, said Randy Hamm, construction manager. He estimated that community’s service is still about a year out. He attributed the delay is to the U.S. Department of Agriculture permitting process. However, he said, the footprint is built and ready to go, but a connection across Iron Mountain is needed.

Maden noted that several areas of the county already have Point Broadband service available, including portions of Atkins, Marion, and Sugar Grove area. Hamm added that if a new subdivision or community is developed after this initial installation is complete, the service can be expanded.

Hamm said the crews have been blessed by the foresight put into preparations for this endeavor, which has resulted in no downtime due to equipment supplies or staffing.

The Point Broadband representatives did acknowledge that when a project this big is being built, citizens’ personal property may be damaged. However, Maden said, company representatives try to answer citizen complaints about damage immediately. “We will absolutely fix it,” he said.

Hamm noted that utility companies and the Virginia Department of Transportation have been easy to work with. During the meeting, they agreed to update the county’s dispatch center weekly about where the crews are working.

On any given day, Hamm said, 60 to 65 crews are at work in this region.

Maden noted that individuals will get mail notifications prior to work starting in an area and again once it’s complete. In some areas, he said, Point Broadband representatives will go door-to-door.

The Smyth work is part of a nearly $66 million award to the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission and Point Broadband to develop universal coverage for Bland, Smyth and Wythe counties. The funding is coming from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) and the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The award was announced in December 2021 by then-Governor Ralph Northam.

Point Broadband and the Mount Rogers PDC also won similar funding earlier in 2021 to serve communities such as Speedwell, Sugar Grove, and Konnarock with a nearly $7.9 million award.

Officials have described the project as transformative.