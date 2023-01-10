Smyth County Fire & Rescue's start delayed

The tight labor market has delayed the launch of the community’s newest EMS agency, Smyth County Fire & Rescue.

Officials had planned for the new EMS service to begin operations Jan. 1. However, Curtis Crawford, the county’s emergency services coordinator, said Wednesday that the agency is expected to start responding to calls by mid-month.

He attributed the delay to challenges with filling the six full-time and multiple part-time positions. However, Crawford said, the county now has a good candidate pool and is filling the positions. The full-time responders are expected to work rotating 24-hour shifts. To help cover shifts, part-time responders will be needed as well and, Crawford said, the county is still open to candidates interested in those spots.

Since the county has more time, Crawford also said, officials are continuing and finishing negotiations for the service’s location.

Crawford praised the county’s first-responders, especially its volunteers. “The volunteers are doing an amazing job to meet the need,” he said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

Launching a new fire and rescue service, Crawford emphasized, is meant to support existing first-responders as call numbers grow and is not a criticism of their performance.

Multiple county EMS agencies are experiencing an ongoing increase in calls, sometimes by as much as 20%. Among those services is Marion, which encompasses Atkins in its EMS response area.

Marion is regularly experiencing multiple calls at one time. With a station in Atkins, Crawford has previously said, the Smyth responders can support Marion’s team. As well, an Atkins station can also back up Sugar Grove first-responders by traveling Nick’s Creek Road to that community. Additionally, he said, the stretch of Interstate 81 between the Groseclose and Atkins exits experiences numerous vehicle crashes.

Crawford has also pointed to the multiple industries in Atkins and the need to have first-responders immediately available should an incident occur.

However, he emphasized in November and again this week, “We’re just there to supplement the system… to help out.”

The county has been exploring options for EMS since early 2019 when Saltville Rescue Squad representatives advised the board of supervisors that the agency’s failure was imminent.

The squad’s demise was prevented and its oversight was eventually assumed by the Town of Saltville, but the county’s awareness of its vulnerability on the EMS front was emphasized for officials.

County Administrator Shawn Utt has noted that when he was hired a countywide EMS plan was on the table.

While the agency’s name includes fire, at this point, Utt said the focus is on supporting the county’s EMS departments. “We’ll be there to support, not supplant,” he emphasized.

The Atkins EMS team will be employed by the county. Ultimately, Crawford said, the goal is to cross-train them to help with any kind of emergency situation.

Smyth County Fire & Rescue, he said, “is built for growth.”