Osborne is publishing new material on Marion Mets

For two and a half to three years, Chad Osborne worked to get a phone interview with baseball legend Nolan Ryan. On a January day in 2021, Osborne was in a Lowe’s parking lot on a call. His cell phone alerted him that another call was coming in. He saw the number and quickly excused himself from the first conversation. He got 15 minutes with the Hall of Fame pitcher.

In an interview earlier this month, Osborne declared, “He was great.”

Should readers want to know the details of their conversation, which focused solely on Ryan’s time with the Marion Mets, Osborne shares those via his new website/digital newsletter at https://marionmets.substack.com/.

While Osborne has long researched the Marion Mets, the Saltville native and Marion resident has recently started publishing his information through the online platform.

This fall, he said, “I started getting antsy about all the information I was compiling from old newspapers and phone interviews.”

So, while sitting in a garage waiting on repairs to be finished, he launched the Substack newsletter.

Later this week, Osborne is releasing a special interview he did with Jim McGregor, who played with the Marion Mets two years after Ryan in 1967. McGregor, who recently rekindled ties with the community, will return later this week to serve as grand marshal for Marion’s Dec. 2 Christmas parade and help with the tree lighting on Dec. 1.

Osborne, a member of the Society for American Baseball Research, plans to publish his interview on Dec. 1.

Today, Osborne is the father of Grace, 21, and Ty, 17, and he and his wife, Tina, are marking 25 years of marriage. His love of baseball and his fascination with the Marion Mets predates those relationships by decades.

Growing up, Osborne watched baseball games on TV and listened to them on the radio with his grandfather.

One Tuesday in 1981, they were taking in a game when Jim Bibby pitched a nearly-perfect game, allowing only one hit. His Pirates went on to defeat the Atlanta Braves, 5-0.

Osborne’s granddad mentioned that Bibby used to pitch in Marion.

That remark surprised Osborne. “He was the first person to tell me about the Marion Mets.”

Since then, he’s collected enough material for a book, but Osborne wonders just how many people would buy it.

Social media has helped him find former players to interview.

Osborne wanted to interview Larry Berra, one of Yogi Berra’s sons. Larry played for the Marion Mets.

While Larry didn’t share his dad’s skills or talent for baseball, he did hit his first and only professional homerun in Marion.

Osborne typed Larry’s name into the Facebook search bar. Among the results was a photo of another man pictured with Larry. Osborne reached out and in short order had Larry’s name and number.

In the interview, he asked Larry if his dad, known for his quotable remarks, had any “Yogi-isms” about Marion. The answer was short: No.

Osborne’s had good luck with cold calls too. He’s been going through Marion Mets rosters, come across a unique name, typed it into a search engine, and gotten a phone number. He loves it when he shares his reason for calling and the voice on the other end says, “That was me.”

His research even led Osborne to learning about the Marion Athletics, a team that moved to the community in 1955 from Welch, W.Va., to address an attendance problem.

Osborne celebrates “the thrill of the chase and finding a story.”

His professional life has helped him hone those skills. He worked as a freelancer and staff member for newspapers early in his career. Osborne read newspapers throughout his childhood – “sports pages first.”

Studying at Emory & Henry, a professor nudged him toward writing. “It just took that boost of confidence,” he said, plus a good dose of curiosity.

For the last 17-and-a-half years, Osborne has written magazine and other articles as part of Radford University’s public relations team.

Beyond his research, Osborne still loves to take in a baseball game. “There’s something about the pace of baseball,” he reflected. Plus, he noted, there’s the music, hot dogs, seventh-inning stretch, and even the distinctiveness of each ballpark.

Osborne and his family love to take in regional games, including those in Bristol and Johnson City. And, he wants to visit more Major League ballparks, including the stadiums for the Pirates, Yankees, and Dodgers.

Still, his fascination lies with the Marion Mets, and he welcomes anyone who has a story to share about the team to connect with him.