Community input is being sought about transportation needs for the U.S. 11/Main Street and Park Boulevard corridors in Marion.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking area residents and drivers to take an online survey now through July 3 to provide their input, particularly about safety issues. The survey is part of a transportation study assessing potential safety improvements for the U.S. Rt. 11/Park Boulevard corridor in the Town of Marion.

The study began earlier this year. Elements of the study include improving roadway safety, reducing traffic congestion, and enhancing accessibility/connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit needs.

According to a VDOT news release, “Community input received through this survey will help the study team identify existing issues along the study corridor and develop recommendations for potential improvements that will be evaluated and presented during the next phase of the study, which will include another opportunity for public comment.”

Michelle Earl, a VDOT spokesperson for the Bristol District, said, “The project recommendations that come from this study will be developed into funding applications....”

The study’s goal, according to the release, “is to target improvements for the U.S. Route 11/Park Boulevard corridor… that minimize community impacts and address priority needs in a cost-effective way.”

The study is expected to be complete next summer. It won’t include setting construction dates.

The study is part of the Project Pipeline program, which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). The study program’s goal, said Earl, is to focus on solutions to the identified Virginia’s statewide transportation plan (VTRANS) mid-term needs, using a Performance Based Planning Approach.”

She explained that the “needs are prioritized as priorities 1-4 with a priority 1 being the most needed based on the data. The study region within Marion contains a number of Priority 2, 3 and 4 segments with safety being the primary factor driving the Priority 2 regions. Safety improvements are denoted as having a “Very High” priority within sections of the corridor.”

Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), in collaboration with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT). To learn more about it, visit https://vaprojectpipeline.org/.

To learn more about VTRANS, visit https://www.vtrans.org/.

The survey, which has a translation tool for other languages, is available at https://publicinput.com/br-23-07. Comments can also be sent to bristolinfo@vdot.virginia.gov, referencing “U.S. Route 11 / Park Boulevard Marion Study” in the email subject line or to Blake Ailor, Bristol District Planner, Virginia Department of Transportation, 2111 Bonham Road, Bristol, VA 24201.

Those wanting more information or those who need special assistance may contact Ailor or VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) or device for hearing impaired (TTY) at 711.