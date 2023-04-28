Emi Scott describes her work as frequently chaotic. She suspects she puts in 70 to 80 hours a week, and she regularly takes her work home. Still, she’s quite happy.

Smyth Animal Rescue’s (SAR) executive director, who took the post on July 1, 2021, said, of her work, “I love it. It’s exhausting and frustrating at times, but it’s the best thing I’ve done.”

Those who tapped her for the post concur that she’s at her best and her work is getting the attention of animal rescue organizations around the state.

Earlier this spring, Scott won the Virginia Federation of Humane Societies’ Bravo Award.

On its website, the federation says, “The Bravo Award honors Elizabeth Sills who served VFHS as President for over 15 years. This award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to promoting animal welfare, who has been instrumental in making an impact within an animal welfare organization, and who is a reflection of the values of the Virginia Federation of Humane Societies.” The federation “is committed to ending the killing of healthy and treatable animals in Virginia’s sheltering system.”

Scott was nominated for the award by one of her peers in rescue work, Amy Hammer of Augusta Dog Adoptions.

“For an individual in Smyth County to receive this award speaks volumes to Emi’s achievements considering the many wonderful organizations throughout the entire state. Animal rescue is very demanding and small, rural communities face unique challenges. Emi always steps up to do the right thing and to be their voice,” said Susie Fields, a SAR founder.

Fields said SAR’s board of directors believes hiring Scott “was the best decision we’ve ever made. Her commitment to the organization and to animal welfare is unwavering.”

SAR board member Bob Williams agreed, saying, “This award is heartwarming and a credit to Emi’s hard work, dedication, and commitment for others to recognize what she shows our community every day. The board of directors are proud of Emi and grateful to have her leading our team.”

As Scott talked about her work and the award a few days after accepting it, she bottle fed a kitten found in a ditch. Weighing not even 200 grams, the kitten needed feeding every two to three hours around the clock.

Scott didn’t seem to mind. Actually, she said, “It’s my favorite thing to do.”

The smallest kitten she’s ever cared for weighed a mere 63 grams and had to be tube fed, but, Scott said, it “successfully grew up.”

Scott’s love for animals isn’t new.

Dogs have always been part of her life. Then, in 2017, she got her first cat, but the feline died at nine months from a congenital heart defect.

Her mom contends that Scott couldn’t save that cat so now she’s working to save others.

Scott even started college as a pre-vet major but then switched to education. She taught Algebra at Marion Senior High School for eight years until the SAR opportunity came along. Scott hasn’t looked back.

However, she’s quick to acknowledge the organization’s volunteers. “I couldn’t do what I do without the volunteers and other rescues.”

As SAR pulls animals from shelters, it frequently transports them to rescues in other parts of Virginia and the D.C. area where rehoming them is more likely.

“It’s a lot of juggling, a lot of last-minute conversations,” Scott said. She noted that they often have only 24 hours to act on some dogs and cats.

When Smyth’s animal shelter is full, Scott said, “Lives hang in the balance.”

She’s worried that 2023 is a continuation of what SAR saw in 2022, the year they dubbed the “Great Dog Dump.”

Scott suspects it was tied to dogs adopted during the pandemic and then people weren’t sure how to handle them when they went back to work. She assured dog owners that the canines adapt well to being in crates during the work day and often a bit of training will address behavior issues.

Scott gave a nod to Casi McKinnon of Appalachian Canine Coaching, which offers a 10% discount to those who adopt shelter dogs.

She also lauded the Smyth County Humane Society, which focuses much of its work on getting dogs and cats spayed and neutered at a reduced cost through the Margaret Mitchell clinic in Bristol. That work, Scott said, is “stopping the problem where it starts.”

The society also helps get pet food to area pantries to help lower-income pet owners.

For SAR, she also appealed for donations of cat food. “We desperately need” it, Scott said.

The SAR executive director also recognized the work of Smyth County Animal Control. With that department’s work and the efforts of SAR and the humane society, Scott noted that the county animal shelter’s euthanasia rate came in around 18% last year. Many of the animals that were euthanized, she said, were feral cats for which SAR doesn’t have the infrastructure to set up a barn or other rescue program.

“Our policy is to pull from the shelter,” Scott said.

She appealed to people to consider serving as a foster for SAR. Options exist for fostering, Scott explained, from just weekends to full-time.

SAR provides supplies and support to fosters.

For those who can’t foster, she urged them to consider volunteering, making a donation, or simply sharing the organization’s social media posts. “Don’t just say somebody should do something, be someone who does something,” Scott declared.

Ways to help can found at the organization’s website: smythanimalrescue.org.

As for the award, Scott said, she doesn’t do the work but recognition but that “it’s nice to know that people see what we’re doing.”

In addition to Scott’s recognition, Fields noted that the Twin County Humane Society, which serves Carroll and Grayson counties, won the federation’s Humane Organization of the Year Award. “Good things are happening in Southwest Virginia,” she declared.