Community Calendar

CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

PROTECTING YOURSELF ONLINE. A free webinar will cover a number of topics to help individuals best protect themselves and their information online. Topics will include scams targeting the elderly, scams targeting children, and hazards and risks of various social media platforms. The webinar will be held Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. with Travis M. Howard, a special agent with Virginia State Police. Register at www.svlas.org/pyo.

REALITY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. The 19th annual Domestic Violence in Appalachian Culture Conference will be held Oct. 7 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $40 for the in-person event. Topics endemic to the region will be covered such as rural trends, stalking, mental health, and spiritual beliefs. Other topics include new legislation and the basics of domestic and sexual violence advocacy for professionals and victims. Continuing Education Credits approved for attorneys, guardians ad litem, magistrates, court clerks, law enforcement, and Adult Protective Services employees. For full details and to register, visit www.svlas.org.

HORTICULTURAL HELP: The Wythe Bland Region Master Gardener Association, in cooperation with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, will offer free horticultural help on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8, and Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Bland County Festival of Leaves, 31 Fairgrounds Road, Bland. Stop by to ask the master gardeners questions about horticultural concerns.

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, Oct. 10, from 6:30-7:40 p.m. or until all questions are answered, the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road, will host a free plant-based cooking school with this year’s theme of Whole Body Re-creation that explores common and indigenous herbs and their potential to help prevent illness and promote health -- mentally, physically, and spiritually. The class menu theme will be "October Chili Buster Meal" with a specially featured edible herb. Some of the recipes will be demonstrated. Food samples will be available. For more information, call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com. Note that the event is subject to change due to possible upcoming changes in COVID restrictions.

HELP DESK. The Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardeners, in cooperation with the Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Wytheville Farmers Market, will offer horticultural help on Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St. A special presentation will be at 9:15 a.m. on Dividing and Planting Perennials. Master Gardeners will be available throughout the morning to answer questions. The event is free.

CHURCH

FOOD PANTRY SCHEDULE. The food pantry at First United Methodist Church is planning to continue its monthly distributions throughout 2022. The church is at 115 South Church Street in downtown Marion, behind Wells Fargo Bank. The food pantry is open to everyone with no proof of income required. Face masks and social distancing are required. For 2022, the pantry will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 15, and Dec. 20. For information, call 276-783-5194.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS. Smyth County Humane Society, Smyth Animal Rescue and Christ Episcopal Church will have the annual Blessing of the Animals service on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. on the church lawn at 409 W. Main St. in Marion. The Rev. Emily Edmondson will officiate the service. Donations of pet food or money are appreciated.

CRAFTS & COLLECTIBLES BAZAAR. Marion Baptist Church, 1258 N. Main St., will host a Crafts & Collectibles Bazaar will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Setup will take place on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Anyone interested in renting space may do so for $20 for a 8-foot table and three chairs. Signup by Oct. 8. Rentals will be available on a first-come basis. Payment by cash or check is due when signing up. Checks should be payable to Marion Baptist Church designated for “Mission Project.” Lunch and bakery items will be for sale. For more information, call Joyce Blevins at 276-783-2919 or Ann Saufley at 276-759-7787.

CLOTHING CLOSET. First United Methodist Church in Marion will open the clothing closet weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2-4:30 p.m. The clothing closet is at 115 South Church Street behind Wells Fargo Bank in Marion. Free clothing for all ages is available.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

GOVERNMENT

FAMILY LIFE ED PREVIEW. The Guidance and Family Life Education curriculum for Smyth County Schools will be available for parent preview upon request. Family Life Education instruction will begin after Sept. 30 and is taught throughout the school year. Individuals who would like to schedule a preview date to review materials should contact their child’s principal. For those who do not wish for their child to participate in all or part of the FLE curriculum, an opt-out form is available at each school to be signed in the presence of a school administrator. This form must be updated annually. Contact your child’s school with any additional questions.

HAPPENINGS

CHILHOWIE’S MUSIC IN THE PARK. Chilhowie will host Music in the Park at the Chilhowie Recreation Park at 7 p.m. on the following Saturdays: Sept. 24, From the Edge (unplugged) at 11:30 a.m. and Soul Sandwich (Christian rock) at 2:30 p.m.; and Oct. 1, Marques Puckette & 8 Second Ride (classic country).

MADE WHOLE MARKET. On Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., an indoor market will be held at 265 Echo Valley Road, Wytheville. This market will feature a food bank, pick-your-price yard sale, fresh bread, tasty foods, and other items. Shop while learning about comprehensive approaches to education presented by author Mary Ann Walden at 2 p.m. Text Victoria Diaz at 540-254-5752 for more details.

OCTAGON HOUSE SPAGHETTI DINNER. A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the Octagon House will be held Friday, Oct. 7, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department. The eat-in or takeout dinner will feature spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, tossed salad, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children under 12.

TRUNK AND TREAT. A trunk and treat event will be hosted by Marion’s American Legion Post 18 on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the post building at U.S. 11 and Laurel Spring Road.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. Lawrence, according to a museum brochure, “had a vision of creating a museum that recognized a people whose voices and contributions to our community and the world have either been forgotten, or too long ignored.” The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.