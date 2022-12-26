Senator urges Virginians to review high-speed internet coverage map

A new federal map shows much of Southwest Virginia with full access to high-speed internet. However, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner knows the map isn’t accurate and he is asking citizens to see for themselves and consider challenging it.

Last month, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a new map with the agency’s projections of broadband coverage across the country. Now, Warner is asking Virginians to review the FCC map to ensure it accurately reflects the current broadband options available at their address. Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) – the bipartisan infrastructure law negotiated and written by Warner – will be allocated to states proportionally based on the number of individuals living in each state who do not have access to high-speed internet.

If Virginians disagree with the information in the map, a news release from Warner’s office says that they should challenge the map through the FCC website. While challenges will be accepted on a rolling basis, Virginians must submit their challenges by Jan. 13, 2023, to ensure that it is adjudicated prior to the allocation of IIJA funding.

“There are folks all over rural Virginia who know that the FCC broadband map isn’t always accurate,” said Warner. To achieve universal coverage, he contends that accurate documentation is needed.

In an email sent to constituents, Warner asked households to look up their address on the FCC Broadband Map website and make sure that the information available matches their broadband experience. If the FCC has incorrect information about either the address or coverage options, individuals can submit a “Location Challenge” or “Availability Challenge” directly through the website in order to accurately reflect current accessibility.

In addition to challenges submitted by individuals, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Office of Broadband is currently analyzing the data and is in the process of formulating a statewide challenge to the new FCC map. That challenge will include thousands of locations that are unserved but currently noted as served.

Review the map at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home.