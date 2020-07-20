A year ago, Luke Sage auditioned for a role in David Alford’s first film. The actor didn’t quite work for any of the five characters in the movie. Alford went on to screen test 45 other actors. Luke’s performance stuck with him, though.
Alford had a tough decision to make.
Ultimately, he rewrote the script for “Cross Purposes,” creating a character designed just for Luke.
An Abingdon resident and longtime entertainer, Alford said he never regretted the move. “He proved to be great. He brought a lot to the movie.” The writer-director wasn’t just being nice. Luke is now cast in the full-length film Alford is set to begin shooting July 29. And, Luke and his brother, Blane, who make up the Smyth County-based band Crowe Hollerers, have recorded a song for the movie’s soundtrack.
Whether it’s acting or performing in concert, Luke said he and Blane would love to travel across the country and world with their show. “Just to entertain people. That is the dream,” he said earlier this year.
Self-described as “born buskers,” Luke and Blane have played on Marion’s street as well as streets in three other states. Saturday night, they performed again in Marion from the bed of a 1963 F350 at Collins Studio, celebrating the release of their first album.
“We love impromptu concerts that people may not be expecting but are wanting,” said Luke.
Their music style? That’s a little challenging to answer. Luke’s description, offered with a smile: “Folk. Country. Jug. Punk. Fast, very acoustic country. Now, marry all those together.”
Luke has been performing since his days as a student at Atkins Elementary School. He didn’t really want to take part in the children’s theatre magic show. His mom pushed. The experience changed him forever.
At that young age, he realized, “This is what I can offer the world.”
Luke caught Alford’s eye at the still tender age of 13. Luke was taking part in a Barter Youth Academy production that Alford was coordinating. At that age, Alford said, most adolescents roll their eyes, but “Luke threw himself into it. He had the audience in stitches.” Alford hoped that wouldn’t be the last he saw of Luke.
Luke’s desire to follow his calling only grew in high school when he came under the guidance of N. Todd Necessary, Marion Senior High’s director of theatre & forensics.
Luke credited Necessary with providing a strong influence on his development. “He allowed me to open myself up and come out of my shell.”
Necessary recognized Luke’s gifts early on.
During Luke’s first year at MSHS in 2015, he was enrolled in Theatre I. Necessary recalled, “He spied a copy of Samuel Beckett's ‘Waiting for Godot’ and asked to borrow it. After that first class, I looked at his schedule and realized -- to my surprise -- that he was not enrolled in English 9 Honors. I asked him why the next day and he said, ‘I guess they don't think I'm the Honors type.’ Yes, that is what the long-haired kid wearing jeans, boots, a Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt, and more rings than I could count said in response.”
Necessary went to the guidance office and won approval for Luke to join the honors class. “From that first week of his high school career until his graduation, Luke Sage became a multi-award winning actor, playwright, and Forensics competitor. He was and is a Renaissance man.”
That’s not to say Luke didn’t face challenges.
Necessary remembered his first audition for Christopher Durang's “For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls.” “His cold reading was not impressive. I have to be honest about that. However, his stage presence and instincts contradicted his youth. During an improvisational component of the audition, he took flight and began riffing with veterans Daisy Sturgill, Jon Davies, and Lauren Rentz. Between that first play and his final year at MSHS, he became so passionate about acting, dramatic literature, the craft of the playwright, directing, and all things theatrical. It wasn't all easy for him -- even if he made it appear that way. He labored, he endeavored, he explored, he experimented, and he failed. That is an important part. To paraphrase Bob Dylan, there's no success like failure and failure is no success at all. He was always willing to profit from pragmatism.”
Noting that Luke is now pursuing a college education at UVA Wise, Necessary said, “I know I will continue to hear of his successful undertakings and am happy to count him as a friend and ‘Brother in Art.’”
At UVA-Wise, Luke is studying theatre and entrepreneurship. Explaining the not-so-obvious focus on entrepreneurship, Luke said, “I want to use my training to learn how to make it happen.”
During his first year at UVA-Wise, Luke not only participated in school plays, but also worked with the Appalachian Center for the Arts, eastern Kentucky's only professional theatre. He considers himself fortunate to have the array of experiences. “I love the small intimate theatre,” he said.
However, last summer, he discovered that film can be appealing too.
The role in “Cross Purposes” opened my eyes, Luke said.
The film itself has been seen by quite a few eyes. Last week, Alford said, “It has been screened by more than 1,000 people and been accepted into seven national film festivals.” (Please see accompanying article.)
Alford believes Luke contributed to its success. “I’m behind that artist 100% of the way. He’s one to watch.”
Luke hopes “Cross Purposes” and his other work help people. Art, he said, “helps us come together. No matter our background, art can bring a community together. It brings life.”
