Supervisors formally oppose school policy changes

Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe, connected by phone, voted “no.”

DeVito Kuchenbuch disagreed with Durbin’s ruling, saying she had abstained in other votes that were considered to be “no.” Durbin said that might apply on budgetary votes but not in this instance. Kuchenbuch said she would have voted “no” if she had known that.

Yoder objected to the resolution being offered for consideration for a vote since it was not on the agenda or was not placed there by a vote by the board at the start. He said a statement in the resolution claims the Supervisors had read and studied the various recommendations made by the Virginia Department of Education were incorrect and said voting for it would “be a lie.”

“I had skimmed the earlier copy of the resolution,” Yoder said but had not studied each of the recommendations.

Boothe also said he had not seen the final document and felt a vote was premature. Coleman disagreed and told Boothe he wanted a vote, which Turman called, resulting in the 2-1 approval.

After Durbin’s call that the vote was valid under Roberts Rules of Order, he told the board that it could consider a motion to reconsider, but no supervisor offered that and a motion to adjourn passed unanimously.