Supervisors formally oppose school policy changes

FLOYD — In a non-binding “political statement,” Floyd County Board of Supervisors took an official stance Tuesday on the General Assembly’s requirement of local school districts to develop and implement policies regarding the treatment of transgender students in Virginia public schools.
Indian Valley Supervisor Justin Coleman read the resolution, based on a similar one that was approved by the Carroll County Board June 14, which “expresses (the Boards) opposition to the Virginia Department of Education’s Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia Public Schools.”
The model policies were developed at the direction of the Virginia General Assembly, which passed amendments to Virginia Code last year, requiring school districts to adopt policies that align with the VDOE’s model policies by the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
The resolution was approved after County Attorney Steve Durbin said that two “yes” votes were a majority of the five-member body under Roberts Rules of Order, as the abstentions by Locust Grove Supervisor Lauren Yoder and Little River’s Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch’s abstentions did not count as votes against the resolution.
Coleman and Board Chairman Joe Turman voted in favor of the resolution while Yoder, who said the resolution included “a lie” that the board had studied the recommendations from the state on handling transgender student, abstained, as did DeVito Kuchenbuch, attending via a video connection.
Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe, connected by phone, voted “no.”
DeVito Kuchenbuch disagreed with Durbin’s ruling, saying she had abstained in other votes that were considered to be “no.” Durbin said that might apply on budgetary votes but not in this instance. Kuchenbuch said she would have voted “no” if she had known that.
Yoder objected to the resolution being offered for consideration for a vote since it was not on the agenda or was not placed there by a vote by the board at the start. He said a statement in the resolution claims the Supervisors had read and studied the various recommendations made by the Virginia Department of Education were incorrect and said voting for it would “be a lie.”
“I had skimmed the earlier copy of the resolution,” Yoder said but had not studied each of the recommendations.
Boothe also said he had not seen the final document and felt a vote was premature. Coleman disagreed and told Boothe he wanted a vote, which Turman called, resulting in the 2-1 approval.
After Durbin’s call that the vote was valid under Roberts Rules of Order, he told the board that it could consider a motion to reconsider, but no supervisor offered that and a motion to adjourn passed unanimously.
Public comments to both the Supervisors and the School Board have sparked discussion in the county over claims that school Superintendent John Wheeler “exceeded” his authority to say the schools in the county are already in compliance, and that no other changes are expected.
One speaker asked the Supervisors to make “whatever changes are needed” to assume more control over the Floyd County School Board and Superintendent.
A number of residents appeared in the public comment portion of Tuesday night’s meeting and criticized both what they felt was Wheeler’s “misuse of authority” and the Supervisors “inaction” by not taking a public stand on the issue.
Former Republican County Chairman Bob Smith introduced himself as “troublemaker” and said the board needs to listen to what he called a majority of county residents who are upset with the school board and the state board of education.
Some speakers also criticized use of “critical race theory,” which suggests racism in systematic in American society, even though that issue is not discussed in the proposed transgender rules.
Coleman said the resolution is “non-binding” and is his “political statement” on the issue. Some Supervisors told The Floyd Press privately that the board has no standing in the issue because such details are decided by the Superintendent and the school board.
Some speakers July 27 suggested the Supervisors could threaten to withhold funding to the schools if they follow the state guidelines.
In other matters before the board Tuesday:
- The board approved putting out the $4-plus million request for bid for a new EMS and police digital radio system, the next step in the project;
- The board passed some changes in an earlier approved action to name Virginia Route 8 from the north boundary line of the town to the Montgomery County line the “Scott Allen Hylton Memorial Highway” to clarify that the county will cover costs of the signage;
- Supervisors approved a wire transfer of $333,889.69 to U.S. Bank Trust for the first interest payment on the Collaboration and Career Development Center loan;
- County Administrator Linda Millsaps gave the board a first draft of a budget preparation timeline that will have the county begin its budget work for the next fiscal year and have the final budget ready for approval in May 2022.