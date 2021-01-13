Eagles Nest expands as overdose deaths soar

To protect the staff and community members, Curtis said, “new clients are accepted into the program and then quarantined until they receive a negative COVID-19 test,” and men coming from detox must test negative before being accepted as well. He added that the facility is using “a separate house (as its) quarantine house.”

“Recovery can be complicated by stressful times … in-person support groups and treatment beds are limited because of COVID-19 protocols. The access to medication-assisted therapies has also been impacted by the pandemic, (and as a result of these) we are seeing increases in overdoses and suicide-related deaths,” Curtis said.

“The disruption to daily life due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hit those with substance use disorder hard,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield in a press release on Dec. 17. “As we continue the fight to end this pandemic, it’s important to not lose sight of different groups being affected in other ways. We need to take care of people suffering from unintended consequences.”

Between May 2019 and May 2020, there were more than 81,000 overdose deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC, and “while overdose deaths were already increasing in the months preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest numbers suggest an acceleration of overdose deaths during the pandemic.”