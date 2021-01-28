Man charged with recent break-ins has history of breaking and entering

Lonnie Edward Price, 55, of Floyd who is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail for allegedly damaging property with the intent to commit larceny, has a record of breaking and entering, according to public records at the Floyd County Circuit Courthouse.

Price was arrested in Floyd on Jan. 5 after fleeing the June Bug Center, which deputies had been called to after an employee of the center reported a “male wearing a beanie hiding under the bleachers.” He was detained on a nearby property, according to Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office also found evidence conecting Price to a break-in that occurred at Finn Graphics the same day.

Price pleaded guilty in 2004 to eight counts of breaking and entering, one count of failure to appear and 14 counts of grand larceny for a crime that occurred in 2003. Breaking and entering is a Class 3 felony, and grand larceny is punishable as a felony in the Commonwealth and was applied as such in Price’s case.

The sentencing on April 6, 2004 could have resulted in five years of prison for each breaking and entering and each larceny charge — a total of 81 years, according to the public records — but was reduced to five years on probation and five years of unsupervised.