Five years for Floyd man with B&E history

A Riner man pled guilty to endangering a minor and discharging a weapon inside a dwelling last Tuesday, and faces sentencing next month.

Jason Phillip Greenhaugh, 41, originally faced three felonies and two misdemeanors from indictments handed down by a county grand jury on Oct. 5, 2021, but one misdemeanor was dropped by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and one felony was reduced.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom told Judge Mike Fleenor on April 19 that Greenhaugh came home with one of his daughters in July 2021 and got into an argument with his wife. Branscom said Greenhaugh assaulted his wife in front of one of their children before retrieving an AR-10-style rifle and .9 mm pistol from a gun safe.

Branscom said Greenhaugh pointed the pistol at his wife and threatened to kill her. Branscom said the wife told her husband, “Go ahead, it will make you so happy.”

Instead, Branscom said, Greenhaugh fired the gun away from her and into the walls of their home, where children were in other rooms.

Greenhaugh pled guilty to both misdemeanors of reckless handling of a firearm, and assault and battery of a family member on April 19.

After hearing the testimony, Judge Fleenor suggested a pre-sentencing report, but defense attorney David Rhodes of Christiansburg said his client wanted to be sentenced without delay.

Branscom said a delay would be needed to fully review sentencing guidelines, and the judge told both sides to return next month with guidelines and arguments for sentencing without the usual three-month delay for a full sentencing report by the probation officer.

In another hearing April 19, Lonnie Edward Price of Floyd was sentenced to 20 years, with five years behind bars, on two counts of breaking and entering.

Price, who has been charged in 35 cases for breaking and entering in Floyd County Court, and 74 total cases, will get credit for time served.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp argued April 19 that the sentence should be longer because of Price’s record, but dropped the request after defense attorney Ryan Hamrick presented a signed agreement from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office that accepted the sentencing guidelines.

The sentence by Judge Fleenor follows guidelines by Virginia that takes into consideration the 16-year lapse between Price’s last conviction, and his guilty plea on two new charges in October 2021.

In other items before the court April 19:

Floyd Joseph Rushon of Willis entered a guilty plea of distribution of methamphetamine and was given a five-year suspended sentence.

Judge Fleenor revoked the probation of James Robert Radford Jr. of Victoria on an earlier grand larceny conviction and gave him four months in jail.

The judge issued a capias for arrest of Amanda Katherine Davis of Roanoke for her failure Tuesday to appear on a charge of failure to appear on a contempt charge.

The judge issued a show cause order against Amanda Jane Moyer of Roanoke for her failure to appear on a charge of drug possession and previous failures to appear.