Distinguished Artist of the Year named

Floyd Center for the Arts announces its 2021 Distinguished Artist of the Year, Floyd-based paper artist, Gibby Waitzkin.
As the Center’s 2021 Distinguished Artist of the Year, Waitzkin will provide a variety of opportunities for the public to interact with her and her artwork. These interactions will provide insight into paper as an art form, and into the artist’s own process, her home studio, and her motivations.
The first opportunity to learn more about the artist’s work, as well as about paper as an art form, will be in the form of an art exhibit in the center’s main gallery, the Hayloft. Waitzkin will curate an exhibition of paper art that will feature some of her work displayed alongside the artwork of paper artists Georgia Deal, Bryant Holsenbeck, Char Norman and Nicole Uzzell. This exhibit will open on April 10. Information about the show and each of the featured artists will be available on the Center’s website in the coming weeks.
“We are so grateful to have such amazing artistic talent in our community,” said Becky Lattuca, Floyd Art Center’s executive director. “As the Center’s 2021 Distinguished Artist, Waitzkin will bring attention from her national audience to our rural mountain community while also providing opportunities for community members to connect with her and her vast network of other highly acclaimed paper artists. Waitzkin has a long history with the art center and we are thrilled to be working with her in this way!”
Additional programming led by Waitzkin will include a slideshow presentation about her process and a series of outdoor demonstrations and workshops offered though out the year.
Workshops and demonstrations will include, Making Paper from Plant Materials, in which Gibby will demonstrate how raw fibers such as bamboo, banana, iris, grass, cattail and kozo are cooked, processed and formed into paper by using techniques over 2,000 years old. In another demonstration, How I Create My Work, Gibby will show how she creates her pieces and will include techniques used when embedding images, using objects, weaving and creating her boat forms.
Hands-on opportunities will include a two-day Natural Fibers/Natural Colors Workshop at the artist’s Floyd county studio, Sarvisberry. There will also be a community art project at the art center focused on the paper boats seen in much of her work. We are continuously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and working to schedule these events in a safe and comfortable manner for all, with the majority of the activities taking place outdoors. Some events will be at the art center and others will be held at the artist’s Floyd County studio, Sarvisberry. The slideshow presentation and most demonstrations will be offered virtually though the Center's and the artist's websites, as well.
Waitzkin has also installed a display in the Center’s downstairs lobby to showcase her work and share information, which will remain on display for the rest of the year. In this space, one can view artwork, explore a wide variety of naturally dyed fibers and other “process pieces” and get a glimpse at some of the artist’s treasured finds and other inspirational items from the natural world. This display will be updated and changed throughout the year to accommodate newly created works and to highlight upcoming demonstrations and workshops.
The Distinguished Artist of the Year is a platform given to one artist for a full year. Each year, based on recommendations from a committee of Board and community members, the art center invites an area artist who has achieved a certain level of regional, national or international acclaim in their chosen art form to ‘bring it back home.’ This allows artists with a broad reach outside our community to showcase their work more locally and to potentially broaden their network within our community while sharing their passion and art techniques. These artists have the opportunity to curate an exhibition in the Hayloft Gallery, as well as to offer demonstrations and workshops throughout the year, providing a unique opportunity for community members to immerse themselves in learning more about the year’s distinguished artist.
For more information about Waitzkin or the Floyd Center for the Arts, visit www.FloydArtCenter.org.