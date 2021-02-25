Distinguished Artist of the Year named

Additional programming led by Waitzkin will include a slideshow presentation about her process and a series of outdoor demonstrations and workshops offered though out the year.

Workshops and demonstrations will include, Making Paper from Plant Materials, in which Gibby will demonstrate how raw fibers such as bamboo, banana, iris, grass, cattail and kozo are cooked, processed and formed into paper by using techniques over 2,000 years old. In another demonstration, How I Create My Work, Gibby will show how she creates her pieces and will include techniques used when embedding images, using objects, weaving and creating her boat forms.

Hands-on opportunities will include a two-day Natural Fibers/Natural Colors Workshop at the artist’s Floyd county studio, Sarvisberry. There will also be a community art project at the art center focused on the paper boats seen in much of her work. We are continuously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and working to schedule these events in a safe and comfortable manner for all, with the majority of the activities taking place outdoors. Some events will be at the art center and others will be held at the artist’s Floyd County studio, Sarvisberry. The slideshow presentation and most demonstrations will be offered virtually though the Center's and the artist's websites, as well.