Floyd County athletes commit to higher education

Two Lady Buffaloes signed letters of intent to continue athletic careers they started in high school into higher education last week, with family and friends gathering to celebrate their accomplishments.

Kenzee Chaffin committed to play volleyball at Concord University on Nov. 15 before the Lady Buffs played in the state quarterfinals on Nov. 16.

Throughout her high school career, Chaffin made more than 2,000 career assists, a milestone celebrated during the Oct. 7 game, earning her a game ball presented by coach and mother Carrie Chaffin.

Gymnast Karlee Williams, who has been involved with the sport her entire life, signed a letter to attend Bluefield State College on a scholarship for tumbling and gymnastics on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Williams said she “feels good” about her decision and added, “I’m excited to start my college journey.”