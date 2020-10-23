Wythe County hires assistant county administrator

Wythe County has hired Matthew Hankins to be the county’s assistant county administrator. He previously served as the assistant town manager for Rocky Mount, Virginia.

“We were truly fortunate to have received several applications from individuals with years of local government administrative experience. I am excited to have Mr. Matt Hankins as our new assistant county administrator. He has worked in local government for nearly two decades with experience in every facet of governmental operations and will immediately be an asset to Wythe County,” Wythe County Administrator Stephen Bear said.

Bear’s comments were echoed by Brian W. Vaught, chairman of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors, who said, “The Board of Supervisors is excited to fill this position. Mr. Hankins’ arrival will allow the county administrator to focus on the larger picture of county government without having to be mired in the weeds of day to day office management. We feel that he shares our Southwest Virginia values and vision for the future.”

During his 13 years of service at Rocky Mount, Hankins was involved with planning and zoning administration, oversight of public works, public utilities, and economic development recruiting. A major highlight includes development of the Harvester Performance Center, a 460-seat music venue.