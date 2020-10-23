Wythe County hires assistant county administrator

Wythe County has hired Matthew Hankins to be the county’s assistant county administrator. He previously served as the assistant town manager for Rocky Mount, Virginia.
“We were truly fortunate to have received several applications from individuals with years of local government administrative experience. I am excited to have Mr. Matt Hankins as our new assistant county administrator. He has worked in local government for nearly two decades with experience in every facet of governmental operations and will immediately be an asset to Wythe County,” Wythe County Administrator Stephen Bear said.
Bear’s comments were echoed by Brian W. Vaught, chairman of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors, who said, “The Board of Supervisors is excited to fill this position. Mr. Hankins’ arrival will allow the county administrator to focus on the larger picture of county government without having to be mired in the weeds of day to day office management. We feel that he shares our Southwest Virginia values and vision for the future.”
During his 13 years of service at Rocky Mount, Hankins was involved with planning and zoning administration, oversight of public works, public utilities, and economic development recruiting. A major highlight includes development of the Harvester Performance Center, a 460-seat music venue.
County leaders say Hankins’ experience and knowledge will immediately be used on several ongoing Wythe County projects including broadband expansion, water service expansion, updating the Comprehensive Plan and continued economic recruitment.
Originally from Tazewell County, Hankins is a 1994 graduate of Emory & Henry College, where he remains the stadium voice for Wasps football games.
"I'm thrilled with this chance to return to my Southwest Virginia roots because Wythe County has unequal opportunity for growth across economic sectors," Hankins said, adding, "It is exciting to join a strong team that is so well prepared to attract job-creating investment. I look forward to working with the public, County Administrator Bear, our staff, the Board of Supervisors, the Towns of Wytheville and Rural Retreat, as well as our partners in local business and industry to improve daily life for Wythe County residents."
Hankins, 48, is the father of three and is a former volunteer firefighter. He began work on Oct. 19.
According to a June article in the Roanoke Times, Hankins resigned from his Rocky Mount job to spend more time with his family after working 14- to 16-hour days.
In the article, Hankins pointed to the Harvester as his proudest achievement during his time with Rocky Mount.
“Obviously the highlight of a career,” he said.
He praised the Harvester staff and others who helped make the music venue a reality.
“These things don’t get done by themselves. They get done with a team.”
Hankins worked six years as communications director for Martinsville before coming to Rocky Mount in 2007. He came up with idea in 2011 to convert a vacant hardware store at 450 Franklin St. into a music venue that could serve as an economic development tool.
The Indigo Girls played at the Harvester’s grand opening in 2014. The venue’s stage has seen more than 1,000 shows from the likes of Willie Nelson, Arlo Guthrie, Ricky Skaggs, Charlie Daniels, Wynonna and more. Hankins has been the center’s chief executive officer on top of his assistant town manager duties.
According to the Roanoke Times, Rocky Mount officials credited Hankins for collaborating with regional and state partners to bring in more than $30 million in economic development projects in a statement released Thursday.
