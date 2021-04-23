First Fridays will celebrate artists, music and business in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Businesses in downtown Abingdon will come alive with art, buskers, food and drink during the town’s First Friday event series beginning May 7.

Hosted by the Abingdon Main Street Alliance, the events scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month will celebrate what downtown has to offer residents and visitors to the town.

Nicole Childress, executive director of the nonprofit organization, said the celebrations will span the downtown area that runs from Fragmented Art Studio on the west end of town to The Girl and the Raven café on the opposite end. The celebrations also will include parts of Pecan and Park streets and Plumb Alley.

“WanderLove” is the theme for the May celebration, as a part of the Virginia Tourism Commission’s travel initiative.

“We want to create an event for the community to come together in a safe way,” said Childress. “We also like showcasing the new and existing businesses that have managed to hang on — and even thrive — despite the pandemic. “We have nine businesses that have opened during COVID-19, and I think that really speaks to the resiliency and determination of our downtown community.

“You’ll see a good celebration at these events and all of the things that make us special and unique.”