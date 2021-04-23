First Fridays will celebrate artists, music and business in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Businesses in downtown Abingdon will come alive with art, buskers, food and drink during the town’s First Friday event series beginning May 7.
Hosted by the Abingdon Main Street Alliance, the events scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month will celebrate what downtown has to offer residents and visitors to the town.
Nicole Childress, executive director of the nonprofit organization, said the celebrations will span the downtown area that runs from Fragmented Art Studio on the west end of town to The Girl and the Raven café on the opposite end. The celebrations also will include parts of Pecan and Park streets and Plumb Alley.
“WanderLove” is the theme for the May celebration, as a part of the Virginia Tourism Commission’s travel initiative.
“We want to create an event for the community to come together in a safe way,” said Childress. “We also like showcasing the new and existing businesses that have managed to hang on — and even thrive — despite the pandemic. “We have nine businesses that have opened during COVID-19, and I think that really speaks to the resiliency and determination of our downtown community.
“You’ll see a good celebration at these events and all of the things that make us special and unique.”
More than a dozen of the downtown businesses will stay open later from 5 to 8 p.m., hosting sales, specials and activities.
Wolf Hills Coffee will offer specials on drinks. “First Friday is a great way to bring the community together after a lull and an enthusiastic way to greet returning tourists,” said Sarah Beth Childers, owner of the business.
Participants can celebrate the grand opening of Della Dea Photography Studio by stopping in and taking a tour of their new space and offerings.
Foresta, a new restaurant coming to Abingdon this summer, will get in on the celebration when owner Zane Triplett and chef Marco Rossi serve samples of their cuisine at neighboring shop Shady Business.
Many other busincesses downtown will be open late for the event, including Katbird’s Wine and Gourmet, Blue Hills Market, Anthony’s Desserts, The Girl and the Raven, Gather Inn, Crafts on Main and Fragmented.
In addition, pop-up events at numerous locations will spotlight the artwork of local and regional talent.
Forget Me Not clothing store will host watercolor artist Christie Saunders of West Virginia. Saunders will do live, on-site painting during the evening.
Carrie Tester, a fluid artist of Abingdon, will set up at Willow Tree Wellness. The wellness studio will offer kids’ yoga during the event.
“First Friday is a great opportunity to both spotlight and support local businesses and artists. I look forward to this community event, and I’m excited to be featured this month,” said Tester.
Charles Vess, a fantasy artist of Abingdon, will exhibit his artwork at Shady Business.
“One of our goals for each First Friday is to finish the event with a community-created work of art,” said Childress.
Spot of Color fine arts supply store will host a family-friendly activity by allowing visitors to the store to contribute by putting their artistic mark on one large canvas. Childress hopes the community-created works of art can be auctioned in the future to help grow the event.
“This is exactly what we need right now — a night on the town to enjoy some art, good food, and feel like a community again,” said Hana Eichin, owner of Spot of Color and board member of the Abingdon Main Street Alliance.
“I will be eager to see people out and about downtown, supporting local artists. Local artists have struggled so much this past year.”
According to executive director, larger events like Thursday Jams and Buskerfest are being planned for 2022. “To tide you over until then, we are incorporating elements of music and busking into each First Friday event.”
Childress said to keep eyes peeled for buskers performing at various locations in town. The Piper Family will be playing music at the fountain at Barter Theatre, and Logan Fritz will be performing along Main Street. Tips for performers are encouraged.
Abingdon Main Street Alliance is seeking artists and performing artists for First Friday. To be considered, send an artist statement, bio, a link to a live performance or three photos of your artwork (as applicable) to abingdonmainstreet@gmail.com.
The organization also is seeking partnerships and sponsors for the upcoming year of events.
For more information, contact Childress at Nicole@abingdonmainstreet.org.
