Company replaces vandalized Spiller Elementary tables

Thanks to a Wytheville native now living in Florida, recently vandalized picnic tables at Spiller Elementary School have been replaced.
Brentlee Rigney saw online reports about the vandalism that occurred during the weekend of April 24.
“I thought it was pretty terrible that someone would do something like that,” he said.
Now a resident of Tampa, Florida, Rigney works for Robins & Morton, a company that specializes in health care facility construction. It turns out that some of Rigney’s co-workers are in Roanoke building the new Carilion Clinic, so he reached out to them.
“They said they were more than happy to build replacements for the tables and deliver them to Spiller,” he said.
Spiller Principal Summer Stone said Bill Stevens at Robins & Morton contacted her about building and donating the tables.
“I was amazed at the generosity and kindness shown so quickly,” Stone wrote in an email. “Mr. Stevens asked if donating three tables was enough, and then said he was going to send six tables.”
Several tables arrived Monday, with more expected later in the week.
“The tables are wooden picnic tables that have been finished and look like perfection,” Stone said. “Mr. Stevens made sure his workers used wood that was not chemically treated in case our students had allergies. Furthermore, he made sure the tables were sanded and polished to be safe for children of all ages to use. Our students and staff were elated to know that they would have new tables on the playground. They were also very thankful for Brentlee Rigney, Bill Stevens, and Robins & Morton who made this happen. What an amazing response time to a need. Our students will be able to enjoy the picnic tables for years to come.”
According to the Wytheville Police Department, the Spiller Parent Teacher Association raised money for the tables. Vandals damaged three tables and moved them to various locations on the playground.
“The tables are very heavy, and could not have been moved by a small child,” the Wytheville Police Department said in a press release. “Teenagers or adults are suspected in doing this damage.”
The Spiller playground, located at the corner of Pine and Third Streets, is fenced and closed to the public. In addition to the bright blue tables and playground equipment, the Spiller playground has a small basketball court. Other school playgrounds in the county are open to the public. The school system is building an outdoor basketball court on the Fort Chiswell High School/Middle School campus that will be open to the public.
Wythe County School Superintendent Scott Jefferies said the Spiller playground is locked at all times for safety reasons.
“In previous years, when the gates were unlocked but closed, we have found lighters, broken beer bottles, lots of trash, needles, animal waste, food waste, etc. on the playground. The playground equipment has been broken and had to be replaced at the cost of the school/county. Specifically, the handicapped swing, has been broken multiple times,” he said in an email. “Our trash cans have been dumped and trash thrown/kicked everywhere. Lastly, our tables keep getting bent and broken. Therefore, we put locks on the gate. The locks deter anyone from entering. It also deters people from entering the playground during the school day while students are out there. The locks have helped protect the integrity of our playground for our students. We want them to be able to safely run and play without coming into contact with what has in the past been left behind by people after school hours. The playground is for our students and school admin is doing everything they can to prevent damage to school property. To my knowledge, there have not been any incidents like mentioned above at any of our other playgrounds on school property.”
When he heard about the playground damage, Rigney set up at Go Fund Me account to raise money for replacement tables. After his company volunteered to replace the tables, he shifted the focus of the account from buying new tables to acquiring security cameras for the playground.
“There are children there and two roads, and I think there should be some sort of security system,” Rigney said.
As of Tuesday morning, $30 had contributed to the Go Fund Me account. If not enough money is raised for the cameras, Rigney plans to donate the money to Spiller Elementary. To contribute, visit GoFundMe.com and search for Spiller Elementary.