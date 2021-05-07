Company replaces vandalized Spiller Elementary tables

The Spiller playground, located at the corner of Pine and Third Streets, is fenced and closed to the public. In addition to the bright blue tables and playground equipment, the Spiller playground has a small basketball court. Other school playgrounds in the county are open to the public. The school system is building an outdoor basketball court on the Fort Chiswell High School/Middle School campus that will be open to the public.

“In previous years, when the gates were unlocked but closed, we have found lighters, broken beer bottles, lots of trash, needles, animal waste, food waste, etc. on the playground. The playground equipment has been broken and had to be replaced at the cost of the school/county. Specifically, the handicapped swing, has been broken multiple times,” he said in an email. “Our trash cans have been dumped and trash thrown/kicked everywhere. Lastly, our tables keep getting bent and broken. Therefore, we put locks on the gate. The locks deter anyone from entering. It also deters people from entering the playground during the school day while students are out there. The locks have helped protect the integrity of our playground for our students. We want them to be able to safely run and play without coming into contact with what has in the past been left behind by people after school hours. The playground is for our students and school admin is doing everything they can to prevent damage to school property. To my knowledge, there have not been any incidents like mentioned above at any of our other playgrounds on school property.”