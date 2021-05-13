Wythe man charged in Rural Retreat Lake burglary

Accused of stealing a county car and items from the Rural Retreat Lake office, a Wythe County man has been charged with 10 felonies.
Brendon Lee Howard, 19, was arrested on May 11 after the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning wreck report on Rural Retreat Lake Road.
According to a search warrant application, an individual told police that two males fled from the wrecked vehicle, which ended up over an embankment.
“The complainant advised they heard ‘banging’ coming from the Rural Retreat Lake Office prior to seeing the vehicle leave the scene and wreck,” Investigator J.M. Blevins wrote in the warrant. “Once deputies responded to the Rural Retreat Lake Office they observed broken glass and an open door.”
Deputies found Howard walking close to the crime scene and detained him, according to the warrant.
“Located in Mr. Howard’s pocket were multiple sets of keys. One of which belonged to the wrecked vehicle, and another belonging to the Rural Retreat Lake Office,” the warrant said.
After being taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning, Howard admitted to breaking into the office and stealing items from inside the store, police said.
Officers searched the stolen 2001 Toyota Corolla and found a variety of items, including pop-up canopies, a first-aid kit, folding chairs, heat lamps, printers, computer equipment, radios, strobe lights, hand tools, lightbulbs, a smoke-generating machine, a bolt cutter, pry bars, a hammer and two keys marked “pool keys.” Police said an estimated $5,000 worth of Wythe County Parks and Recreation property was recovered.
Howard was charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, auto theft, larceny with intent to sell, conspiracy to commit larceny with intent to sell, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to possess burglary tools, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.
Arraigned on May 12 by video, Howard, who is unemployed, was given a court-appointed attorney to represent him.
According to court records, he has previous convictions in Smyth and Washington counties, including public swearing or intoxication, driving after illegally consuming alcohol, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which was reduced from felony child endangerment.
Howard is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail on an $8,000 secured bond. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 10 in Wythe County General District Court.
Police said they are pursuing leads on additional suspects that may have been involved in the burglary.