Wythe man charged in Rural Retreat Lake burglary

Accused of stealing a county car and items from the Rural Retreat Lake office, a Wythe County man has been charged with 10 felonies.

Brendon Lee Howard, 19, was arrested on May 11 after the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning wreck report on Rural Retreat Lake Road.

According to a search warrant application, an individual told police that two males fled from the wrecked vehicle, which ended up over an embankment.

“The complainant advised they heard ‘banging’ coming from the Rural Retreat Lake Office prior to seeing the vehicle leave the scene and wreck,” Investigator J.M. Blevins wrote in the warrant. “Once deputies responded to the Rural Retreat Lake Office they observed broken glass and an open door.”

Deputies found Howard walking close to the crime scene and detained him, according to the warrant.

“Located in Mr. Howard’s pocket were multiple sets of keys. One of which belonged to the wrecked vehicle, and another belonging to the Rural Retreat Lake Office,” the warrant said.

After being taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning, Howard admitted to breaking into the office and stealing items from inside the store, police said.