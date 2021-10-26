Getting Inked: Tattoo artist wants to bring body art shop to Marion

Rocky Sims got his first tattoo when he was 17 years old. He bought a do-it-yourself kit. He immediately fell in love with the ancient art of tattooing.

Even at that young age, he’d long been drawn to artistic pursuits – painting, drawing, charcoal work and airbrushing. Yet, once Sims discovered body art, he started down the path that has led him to the point of opening his own shop. He’d like to do so in Marion, the town where he spent many of his formative years.

Of Marion, Sims said, “It doesn’t let people go.” He also observed that the town is growing and possesses a strong presence of college students studying at Emory & Henry’s School of Health Sciences. The closest tattoo shops operate in Glade Spring and Wytheville. “Now,” he said, “is the time to open.”

Sims has followed a professional path. He apprenticed at Wythe Ink, now Lucky U Tattoo, for nine years. He’s certified in all the state-required training that includes first aid, CPR, and the like, and he’s earned a professional tattoo artist’s license from the commonwealth.

While the process has featured multiple steps, Sims is OK with it. “I appreciate every step I’ve had to go through. It makes me humble,” he said during a recent interview.