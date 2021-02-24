Guided tours show region's many bird varieties

During the walks, Smith often uses screech owl recordings to lure songbirds to the area. Instead of escaping the sounds of its predator, the songbirds will gather to mob the owl and run it out of their territory.

Smith said the types of birds to watch for in the area include visiting birds that arrive in unfamiliar territory due to hurricanes and other storms; birds that do not migrate and stay here all winter; and the neotropical migrants that return from their vacations in Central and South America during winter.

“Incidental birds actually get blown here by fierce winter storms,” said Smith. “Believe it or not, it’s possible to see seagulls in our area of the southern Appalachian Mountains — hundreds of miles from their homes on the coast. A bird from Cuba or Canada can all of a sudden show up in Georgia.”

Then there are the birds that stay here year round, as well as cardinals, blue jays, bluebirds and chickadees.

“People often see a robin and think that spring has arrived, but robins don’t migrate. They may move a few miles away to escape bad weather, but they don’t leave.”

Goldfinch birds are another permanent species in the region.