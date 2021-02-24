Guided tours show region's many bird varieties

MARION, Va. — During the pandemic, more people are choosing to enjoy what nature has to offer just outside their windows.
Local birder Randy Smith said this is a perfect time to become a bird-watcher.
A surge in bird-watching coincides with the migration of many bird species this time of year.
As a volunteer with the Virginia Master Naturalist Program, Smith will conduct 10 Spring Bird Walks through May at Hungry Mother State Park, which is hosting the events.
The guided walks will be held Feb. 26; March 12 and 26; April 9, 16 and 30; and May 7, 14, 21 and 28. The guided walks are free of charge and open to the public.
The one- to two-hour walks are open to adults and older children who want to celebrate spring and learn more about the diverse birds that inhabit the Southwest Virginia region.
Bird-watching is one of life’s greatest joys for Smith, an Abingdon resident.
He’s been interested in birds since he was a child, getting his first bird feeder at age 10.
According to the birder, the park is an ideal place to watch for a diverse selection of birds with its hardwood forests, open fields, a 108-acre lake and numerous creeks and streams.
“At the park, we’ve spotted everything from waterfowl species and great blue herons to osprey and bald eagles.”
During the walks, Smith often uses screech owl recordings to lure songbirds to the area. Instead of escaping the sounds of its predator, the songbirds will gather to mob the owl and run it out of their territory.
Smith said the types of birds to watch for in the area include visiting birds that arrive in unfamiliar territory due to hurricanes and other storms; birds that do not migrate and stay here all winter; and the neotropical migrants that return from their vacations in Central and South America during winter.
“Incidental birds actually get blown here by fierce winter storms,” said Smith. “Believe it or not, it’s possible to see seagulls in our area of the southern Appalachian Mountains — hundreds of miles from their homes on the coast. A bird from Cuba or Canada can all of a sudden show up in Georgia.”
Then there are the birds that stay here year round, as well as cardinals, blue jays, bluebirds and chickadees.
“People often see a robin and think that spring has arrived, but robins don’t migrate. They may move a few miles away to escape bad weather, but they don’t leave.”
Goldfinch birds are another permanent species in the region.
The bright yellow birds with black wings and heads lose their gold colors in the winter, said Smith. “They become drab little gray birds in the winter. By mid-March and early April, we should start seeing these birds get their colors back.”
Some of the birds that migrate to milder parts of the world return to Southwest Virginia to establish their nesting territories. Those birds include most all of the warblers, such as scarlet tanagers, Baltimore orioles, blue-gray gnatcatchers, brown thrashers, red-winged blackbirds and cowbirds.
Participants in the spring bird walks should bring a pair of binoculars and a field guide, and wear comfortable walking shoes. Due to COVID restrictions, binoculars and feed guides cannot be shared.
Because of the diversity of people who will participate, Smith will keep walking to a minimum during the events.
Participants in each of the guided walks meet at 9 a.m. at the Discovery Center at the entrance to the park in Marion.
Spring Bird Walks are limited to the first nine people per event.
Hungry Mother State Park is located at 2854 Park Blvd. in Marion. For more information, call 276-781-7400.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.