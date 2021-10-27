Marion man pleads guilty to federal charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

A Marion man has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a fentanyl containing substance.
Anthony Peter Arrindell, 19, was one of three Marion men arrested in late September in connection to the distribution of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in Smyth County.
Law enforcement began investigating the distribution of the “pressed” pills, as well as fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the county earlier this year. According to court documents, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl have been linked to four fatal overdoses in Southwest Virginia.
During the investigation, law enforcement intercepted a suspected drug package in July which was found to contain more than 1,700 counterfeit oxycodone-hydrochloride pills containing fentanyl, according to court records. In mid-August, investigators intercepted another package with the same California return address and conducted a controlled pick up at the post office in Marion.
Law enforcement met Arrindell as he exited the post office with the package containing approximately 22.7 grams of the pills, court documents state.
Arrindell, who waived his indictment, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 and is scheduled for sentencing in January. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison.
“Communities across Virginia have been ravaged by the spread of opioids, leading to higher levels of substance abuse disorder and overdose deaths, “ U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh said in a Tuesday release. “When individuals bring these substances into our communities, the United States Attorney’s Office, along with our partners in law enforcement, will act to prosecute those offenders in order to protect the community, especially those struggling to overcome addiction.”
The two other men facing similar charges in connection to the investigation, 21-year-old Dakota Shadoe Tunnell and 18-year-old Kobe Malik Woods, were indicted by a grand jury on Monday.
Tunnell has also signed an agreement to plead guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a fentanyl containing substance. A plea hearing had not yet been set at the time of this publication.
Woods is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 4.
The Smyth County Sheriff’s office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Whit D. Pierce is prosecuting.