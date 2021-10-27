Marion man pleads guilty to federal charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

A Marion man has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a fentanyl containing substance.

Anthony Peter Arrindell, 19, was one of three Marion men arrested in late September in connection to the distribution of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in Smyth County.

Law enforcement began investigating the distribution of the “pressed” pills, as well as fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the county earlier this year. According to court documents, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl have been linked to four fatal overdoses in Southwest Virginia.

During the investigation, law enforcement intercepted a suspected drug package in July which was found to contain more than 1,700 counterfeit oxycodone-hydrochloride pills containing fentanyl, according to court records. In mid-August, investigators intercepted another package with the same California return address and conducted a controlled pick up at the post office in Marion.

Law enforcement met Arrindell as he exited the post office with the package containing approximately 22.7 grams of the pills, court documents state.