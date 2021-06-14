Wythe woman convicted of attempted murder in shooting

He said he was pulling the UTV on a trailer attached to his pickup when Hounshell’s vehicle got behind him on East Lee Highway.

He said she tried to run him off the road and he pulled off the highway into a construction site.

Chrisley said Hounshell started beating on his pickup window with a pistol and said she was going to kill him.

“She pointed it and shot,” he said, the first .22-caliber round shattering the passenger-side glass and landing in the cab near his head.

Chrisley, who sustained cuts from the broken grass but was otherwise uninjured, said he grabbed the pistol and Hounshell fired again into the UTV’s owner’s manual that was in the seat.

Chrisley managed to take the gun after the second shot, but Hounshell told him, “It didn’t matter; she had another gun in the car.”

“She told me I’d never be done with her,” Chrisley said.

Chrisley eventually ran into a field and called police, and Hounshell drove away.

She was arrested later the same day.