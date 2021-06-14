Wythe woman convicted of attempted murder in shooting

Tammy Hounshell’s attraction was almost fatal.
In a more than two-hour Wythe County Circuit Court trial on Wednesday, the prosecution said the 49-year-old Wytheville resident was out for revenge in December 2019 when she tried to gun down her former lover at a Max Meadows area construction site.
Hounshell, though, said the shooting was an accident.
Jailed since her Dec. 26, 2019, arrest, Hounshell pleaded not guilty on Wednesday afternoon to three felonies stemming from the encounter – shooting into an occupied vehicle, attempted murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony.
Her ex-boyfriend, Jestin Chrisley, said Hounshell threatened to kill him and kept coming to his house after he left her residence. The move followed an incident where Hounshell put a gun in her mouth after an argument with him.
“She called me and told me she was going to blow my brains out,” Chrisley said.
On Dec. 26, 2019, Hounshell went to Chrisley’s residence to return a duffel bag with his stuff.
At one point, Hounshell tried to force her way inside and Chrisley pushed her back and she fell in the carport, he said.
Eventually, Chrisley decided to leave and a take a UTV to his sister’s house.
He said he was pulling the UTV on a trailer attached to his pickup when Hounshell’s vehicle got behind him on East Lee Highway.
He said she tried to run him off the road and he pulled off the highway into a construction site.
Chrisley said Hounshell started beating on his pickup window with a pistol and said she was going to kill him.
“She pointed it and shot,” he said, the first .22-caliber round shattering the passenger-side glass and landing in the cab near his head.
Chrisley, who sustained cuts from the broken grass but was otherwise uninjured, said he grabbed the pistol and Hounshell fired again into the UTV’s owner’s manual that was in the seat.
Chrisley managed to take the gun after the second shot, but Hounshell told him, “It didn’t matter; she had another gun in the car.”
“She told me I’d never be done with her,” Chrisley said.
Chrisley eventually ran into a field and called police, and Hounshell drove away.
She was arrested later the same day.
Interviewed by Wythe County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Hounshell first told deputies that Chrisley had a gun in his waistband at the construction site and it went off in a struggle.
Later, though, she said the gun just went off and she was trying to get his attention.
On the stand Wednesday, Hounshell said the pistol -- with its hammer already cocked -- got caught in her shoestring when she got out of her car to talk with Chrisley and return the duffel bag.
“The gun went off,” and shattered the glass, she said.
Hounshell claimed she sat on the broken glass inside Chrisley’s truck for several minutes while they talked before the gun – now in Chrisley’s possession -- went off again.
“I went home like he told me to do,” Hounshell said.
Asked by her defense attorney, Randy Jones, if she ever wanted to kill Chrisley, Hounshell said, “No.”
“Did you love Mr. Chrisley,” Jones asked.
“Yes.”
“I’m not a bad person,” she said.
In her closing arguments, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Meghan Lackey pointed to Hounshell’s changing version of events when challenging her credibility.
She said Hounshell had one intention that day.
“It was because she wanted revenge because she was pi- - ed that he’d left her,” she said.
Judge Josiah Showalter Jr. said he also didn’t find her story credible and believed Chrisley’s and the other prosecution witnesses’ “highly credible” accounts.
The judge found her guilty of all three charges, but delayed sentencing until Sept. 15 to allow time for a pre-sentence report and victim impact statement.
Two of the convictions carry a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison with another carrying a minimum mandatory sentence of three years behind bars.
