Man gets jail time in Wythe child abuse, neglect case

His kids are gone and so is his freedom.
On Thursday morning, a former Wythe County resident convicted of subjecting his four children to abuse and squalid living conditions got jail time during his Wythe County Circuit Court hearing.
In a separate civil case, 39-year-old Curtis Ray Spurlock of Pearisburg also relinquished his parental rights to the minors.
“I’ll never have them again,” he told Judge Josiah Showalter Jr. when apologizing for his crimes. “They’re gone.”
Although he pleaded not guilty, Spurlock was convicted last year of nine felonies and his sentencing was delayed to give the probation office time to prepare a report designed to assist a judge when deciding punishment.
In the report, Spurlock maintained that the living conditions inside the Barren Springs trailer he shared with his children were “adequate,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Meghan Lackey said on Thursday.
“He shaved two little girls’ heads to get rid of lice and then sent them to school,” she said, disputing his contention.
Lackey said Spurlock’s oldest child, 9 at the time, was the parent to her younger siblings.
During Spurlock’s trial, the commonwealth introduced a stack of photos detailing the family’s living conditions, which included piles of garbage and dog feces. One daughter was also hit and bruised with a belt, according to the prosecution.
Arguing for leniency for his client, Rob Cambell said Spurlock’s wife, a methamphetamine addict living in laundry rooms in Pulaski County, had abandoned the family, leaving him as the sole caretaker.
He also said Spurlock “felt (it) was best” to give up his children so they could be adopted.
“He’s lost his children,” Campbell said.
Calling the case “one of the saddest cases I’ve ever had,” Showalter stayed within suggested state sentencing guidelines and ordered Spurlock to spend one year and 10 months in jail.
After his release, Spurlock will be on probation for five years, and can’t have any unsupervised contact with minors for four years.
Although he was free on bond after his conviction on the abuse and neglect charges, Spurlock was sent to the New River Valley Regional Jail earlier this year after the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office charged him with multiple sex offenses related to children.
A grand jury is slated to consider the charges in October. If he’s indicted, Spurlock will be tried in Circuit Court.
Jeffrey Simmons
