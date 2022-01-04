Marion leaders take another look at urban archery as deer management option

Charlie Hayden has lived on his Marion property for more than 20 years. He’s always reaped the benefits of a vegetable garden until recently. For the past several years, he told the Marion Town Council that he hasn’t gotten anything from his garden.

Hayden told Marion’s officials that the problem could be summed up in one word: deer.

He presented the council with a petition asking the town to work with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and create an urban archery season. Hayden told officials that not everyone who signed the petition lives in Marion, but they all shop and eat in the town and, he said, have dodged deer on the town’s streets.

In advocating for an urban archery program, Hayden pointed to its safety. He said no reportable bow-related accidents have occurred since the program began in 2002. Noting that more than 100 pedestrians died on the commonwealth’s roads in 2020, he said, “It’s more dangerous to walk across the street,” he declared.

Hayden and others have asked for some kind of controlled deer hunting season in the town multiple times.

In recent decades, the council explored deer management options in 2003, 2009, and 2014.