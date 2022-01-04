Marion leaders take another look at urban archery as deer management option

Charlie Hayden has lived on his Marion property for more than 20 years. He’s always reaped the benefits of a vegetable garden until recently. For the past several years, he told the Marion Town Council that he hasn’t gotten anything from his garden.
Hayden told Marion’s officials that the problem could be summed up in one word: deer.
He presented the council with a petition asking the town to work with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and create an urban archery season. Hayden told officials that not everyone who signed the petition lives in Marion, but they all shop and eat in the town and, he said, have dodged deer on the town’s streets.
In advocating for an urban archery program, Hayden pointed to its safety. He said no reportable bow-related accidents have occurred since the program began in 2002. Noting that more than 100 pedestrians died on the commonwealth’s roads in 2020, he said, “It’s more dangerous to walk across the street,” he declared.
Hayden and others have asked for some kind of controlled deer hunting season in the town multiple times.
In recent decades, the council explored deer management options in 2003, 2009, and 2014.
In 2014 and again last week, council member Susie Jennings noted that the complaints she gets most frequently focus on deer and what the town is going to do about its population. Other council members concurred.
In 2014, Town Manager Bill Rush talked with his peers at other Virginia towns to learn their best deer management practices.
From those conversations, Rush said at the time, he learned there’s not a good answer or a single fix. Managing the deer herds, he said, would require ongoing annual expenditures, potentially in the thousands of dollars. “It’s a cost… a pretty extensive cost,” he said.
Unless all the surrounding localities were also managing their deer populations, Rush noted in 2014, the population here would quickly infill even if deer were killed locally.
Among the other contributing factors he noted were liability and protecting the property rights of landowners who don’t want hunting or deer kills to take place on their land.
However, one factor has changed since 2014. The large tract of open land near and along Callan Drive has changed owners. The previous owner would not allow hunting there. The town itself bought the old quarry property in that area.
The proposal of an urban archery season met with some level of support last week.
Councilman Jim Barker said he was somewhat in favor of such a season. “We do have a deer problem,” he said and added that the town must figure out how to manage the population before disease spreads among the deer. However, he emphasized, “We have got to do it right” and work with other agencies.
Councilman Larry Carter observed that body shops in the town are doing significant business from all the vehicle-deer collisions. The situation, he said, needs to be studied.
Last week, Rush reiterated that the program would come with costs. Still, he said, urban archery can be good for towns and has become more accepted in the last five years. He urged the council to once again look at best practices.
The council agreed and referred the matter to its Ordinance Committee for study. Vice Mayor Jim Gates advised Hayden that the council will study the idea over the next two months.
In Virginia, urban archery is overseen by the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).
The DWR’s website says, “The objective of the urban archery season is to reduce human-deer conflicts in urban areas by concentrating archery-hunting pressure in urban/suburban areas. Archery deer hunting is an effective, quiet method for harvesting deer in urban settings. Urban archery seasons have been used as an effective deer management option for decades in a number of Eastern and Midwestern states.”
DWR says, “The urban archery season gives localities a means to reduce deer populations within their limits while at the same time providing hunting recreation.”
For such a season to be enacted, both the town council and the DWR would have to approve it.
The DWR stresses safety, saying, “To make this season a success, urban archery deer hunters are asked to be extra careful regarding safety, to respect the property rights of all landowners, and to report any questionable behavior or violations they may witness.”
Several Southwest Virginia towns have established an urban archery season, including Saltville, Wytheville, Tazewell, Richlands, Pulaski, Independence, Hillsville, Galax, Blacksburg and Radford among others.
Some of those towns impose no or minimal restrictions, while others impose a variety of regulations on the season.
One commonly applied rule requires hunters to carry written permission from the individual property owners to access and hunt on their land.
Many towns say that no one “may discharge a bow within 100 yards of any dwelling, building, street, sidewalk, alley, roadway, public land or public place within town limits.”
Tazewell only allows hunting on land tracts of at least five acres and makes it unlawful to hunt within 100 yards of any school or residence.
Among Wytheville’s requirements is that hunters “must dispose of deer carcasses immediately and appropriately.”