LGBTQ policy is a hot topic at Wythe supervisors meeting

For the second Wythe County Board of Supervisors meeting in a row, a Virginia law that requires school boards to adopt policies to protect LGBTQ students was the main topic of discussion during the Citizens’ Time segment of the April 13 meeting.
During last week’s supervisors meeting, some speakers took issue with a Facebook post by Supervisor Stacy Terry, who posted on his personal Facebook page a letter from teacher Megan Patrick to the School Board voicing support for the law and her disappointment with supervisors who supported the “hateful” views of people who spoke against the law during the March 23 supervisors meeting.
In the letter, Patrick said that Christianity does not have a place in making legal or public policy decisions.
Stacy took exception to that and on his Facebook page wrote, “Below is a letter that was written by a teacher in the Wythe County Public Schools and read at the school board meeting yesterday! Parents is this what you want teaching your kids??? I encourage you all to take the time to please read the below letter!!”
At the bottom of Terry’s post, there was an image of approximately 30 bullets sitting on a portion of the American flag. On Monday, he stood by his decision to post his comment and the letter.
“I posted it as a citizen and not as a board member and I posted it so parents would be aware about how a teacher states God does not belong in school or government decisions. Which I disagree with,” he said.
Tracey Crigger spoke on behalf of the Wythe County Education Association Board and asked supervisors to censure Terry.
“An education is a basic civil right and any child who does not feel safe coming to school is being denied their civil rights,” she said. “We are working tirelessly to dismantle systems of oppression that prevent children from accessing a great public education because of factors outside their control – like their race, gender, sexual orientation, culture or nationality.”
Crigger acknowledged Terry’s right to his opinion, but not to intimidate or threaten others as part of that expression.
“His use of an image of bullets, having nothing to do with the context of the topic at hand, can only be viewed as a threat of violence. The Wythe County Education Association Board condemns that violence and we ask that the Board of Supervisors formally vote to censure Mr. Terry. We expect more from our county leadership. We demand more from our county leadership.”
Most speakers who spoke on the LGBTQ law were in favor of it.
Mitchell Cook said comments by adults during recent meetings have terrified him. He said LGBT students are at a higher risk of depression, suicide, insolation and a myriad of other mental illnesses.
“I am living proof of that,” he said. “It took me until I got out of Wythe County to accept myself and being able to express myself because I was terrified, not of what the students would do to me if I opened up and was 100 percent myself; it was the adults outside of the school system,” he said.
County leaders should respect that LGBTQ students are just like their children, he said.
“They need to be protected, cared for and listened to,” he said. “I came out to these teachers (Megan Patrick and Deanna Bradberry) because I felt scared to tell my parents. If I had not had them to talk to, I would not be standing here today.”
According to the law, by the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, school boards must adopt policies that align with Virginia Department of Education guidelines to protect gender nonconforming students from discrimination and harassment or adopt policies that are consistent with, but may be more comprehensive than, the model policies developed by the VDOE.
The Rev. Donn Sunshine, who also spoke during the March 23 supervisors meeting, spoke briefly at last week’s meeting, too.
“I’ve addressed you before about my concerns and addressed the School Board about my concerns about the state’s model LGBTQ+ policy,” he said. “The response I get is that , ‘Oh, we have to follow the law.’ So I thought I’d remind you of the 14th Amendment – No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws – and what I am advocating for because I think the students, the administration, the staff, the teacher of Wythe County, the citizens are great people and they deserve this- what I’m advocating for is a policy that is fair to all people and not just to the LGBTQ community.”