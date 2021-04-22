LGBTQ policy is a hot topic at Wythe supervisors meeting

“They need to be protected, cared for and listened to,” he said. “I came out to these teachers (Megan Patrick and Deanna Bradberry) because I felt scared to tell my parents. If I had not had them to talk to, I would not be standing here today.”

According to the law, by the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, school boards must adopt policies that align with Virginia Department of Education guidelines to protect gender nonconforming students from discrimination and harassment or adopt policies that are consistent with, but may be more comprehensive than, the model policies developed by the VDOE.

“I’ve addressed you before about my concerns and addressed the School Board about my concerns about the state’s model LGBTQ+ policy,” he said. “The response I get is that , ‘Oh, we have to follow the law.’ So I thought I’d remind you of the 14th Amendment – No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws – and what I am advocating for because I think the students, the administration, the staff, the teacher of Wythe County, the citizens are great people and they deserve this- what I’m advocating for is a policy that is fair to all people and not just to the LGBTQ community.”