Retired veterinarian, wife die together in Glade Spring fire

A retired Glade Spring veterinarian and his wife — who both tragically died in a fire in November — were honored Friday at an Abingdon funeral home.
Drexel Kyle Hull, 80, and Carol Anne Hull, 79, died together on Nov. 20 as a result of a fire at their home, according to their obituary.
The Virginia State Police continues to investigate the fatal fire. The cause and origination remain under investigation, but the VSP said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
The Meadowview and Glade Spring fire departments were alerted to the residential fire on Mount Calm Drive at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 20. When fire personnel arrived on scene, the house was engulfed in flames.
The couple’s adult son, who was also in the home, was able to safely escape the residence and call for help. He was unable to reenter the residence and rescue the Hulls, who were sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. Their remains were recovered from inside the burned residence and transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy, the VSP said.
Drexel Hull previously practiced veterinary medicine at Glade Spring Veterinary Clinic until his recent retirement in 2018. He was born in Walkersville, West Virginia, and served in the U.S. Army in 1962. He met his wife Carol while he was stationed in Landstuhl, Germany, their obituary states. They were married in Germany in 1964.
After his service in the Army, Drexel attended veterinary school in Michigan. He moved with his family to Kendallville, Indiana, to begin practice following graduation. The couple raised their family in Kendallville for 21 years until relocating to Glade Spring in 1992.
His wife, Carol, was born in Louisville, Kentucky. After attending the University of Louisville, she moved to Germany to work as a civilian cytotechnologist for the Army.
“It is with shattered hearts that we make this post: our former owner Dr. Drexel Hull and his wife Carol passed away this morning due to an accident,” the clinic said on Facebook following the deaths. “Dr. Hull was an amazing man who was loved by our staff, our clients and our furry patients. He was an incredible veterinarian and a wonderful employer. He had such a tender heart and cared deeply about animals, people and especially his family.”
The couple had five children and many grandchildren.
“Please also whisper a prayer for his employees, present and past,” the clinic stated. “He has touched all of us throughout our time with him. We love him dearly and will miss him more than words can express.”
In 2011, Hull assisted animals in the community affected by a devastating tornado that swept through Glade Spring.
