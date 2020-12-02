Retired veterinarian, wife die together in Glade Spring fire

A retired Glade Spring veterinarian and his wife — who both tragically died in a fire in November — were honored Friday at an Abingdon funeral home.

Drexel Kyle Hull, 80, and Carol Anne Hull, 79, died together on Nov. 20 as a result of a fire at their home, according to their obituary.

The Virginia State Police continues to investigate the fatal fire. The cause and origination remain under investigation, but the VSP said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The Meadowview and Glade Spring fire departments were alerted to the residential fire on Mount Calm Drive at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 20. When fire personnel arrived on scene, the house was engulfed in flames.

The couple’s adult son, who was also in the home, was able to safely escape the residence and call for help. He was unable to reenter the residence and rescue the Hulls, who were sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. Their remains were recovered from inside the burned residence and transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy, the VSP said.