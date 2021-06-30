Preliminary protective order granted against Wytheville physician

According to the reprimand and court records, Roberto was convicted of misdemeanor assault in the incident, but the charge was later dismissed after an appeal.

In his defense, the doctor told the medical board that “he has high expectations for himself and for others around him. Dr. Roberto stated to the committee that he believes he was fully justified in his frustration with the OR staff, but he acknowledges that his actions were inappropriate.”

He also said he was continuing “counseling to address his anger management.”

In January 2019, he received praise on the WCCH Facebook page from the director of the ED/ICCU: "Dr. Roberto is always pleasant and a pleasure to work with. He answers calls from the ED and comes in even when not on call. Always friendly and willing to help in any way. Never refuses a patient when contacted. Staff and providers express their gratitude on a daily basis."

His license to practice medicine is active until May 21, 2022, according to online records.

