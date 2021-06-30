Preliminary protective order granted against Wytheville physician

A Wythe County doctor who closed his practice earlier this month has a July 6 court hearing to consider a hospital employee’s application for a protective order against him.
Carolyn Kaye Brisset obtained an emergency protective order against Wytheville urologist Dr. Paul John Roberto Jr. on June 18. That order expired on June 21, and she was granted another temporary protective order. At the July 6 court hearing, a judge will decide whether or not to extend the order and, if so, for how long.
In court documents, Brisset – listed online as Wythe County Community Hospital’s director of surgical services – said she was seeking protection because of Roberto’s workplace behavior.
“Dr. Roberto has made statements about committing suicide and then added he would not go alone,” she wrote.
Brisset said Roberto had slammed his fists on her desk, yelled and made the surgical team “fear his volatility…to the point where they believe he would come in and shoot them.”
“His escalation yesterday has exceeded boundaries and his statements were threatening, forebody (sic) and nothing short of intimidation,” Brisset wrote. “…I truly fear for my safety and life.”
Wytheville Police Department Lt. Bryan Bard said the protective order, which was sought after consultation with the department, bars Roberto from WCCH property unless escorted by hospital security. It also bars him from any contact with Brisett or her family.
According to WCCH’s Facebook page, Roberto once worked for Wythe Physician Practices, “a network of physician practices employed by WCCH.”
In court documents, Brisset wrote that Roberto said he’d been fired once by the hospital and believed it was trying to destroy his practice, Blue Ridge Urology.
On the day after Brisset was granted the emergency protective order, the Blue Ridge Urology Facebook page posted the following:
“We regret to inform but effective immediately blue ridge urology will cease operation. Dr. Harkless will be available for all currently scheduled pts to see for a final visit and make appropriate referrals. We appreciate your understanding and your trust in us.”
This month wasn’t the first time the 55-year-old physician had been accused of belligerent behavior in a health care setting.
In 2011, he received a public reprimand from the Virginia Board of Medicine for an incident with an operating room technician in Chesterfield County.
“Specifically, on or about Nov. 2, 2010, he made contact with Individual A, an operating room technician, while castigating her for a perceived error regarding the status and/or location of the cystoscope light,” the reprimand said. “…Further, by his own admission, he has been ‘written up’ on a least three previous occasions for incidents involving intimidating behavior toward hospital staff.”
According to the reprimand and court records, Roberto was convicted of misdemeanor assault in the incident, but the charge was later dismissed after an appeal.
In his defense, the doctor told the medical board that “he has high expectations for himself and for others around him. Dr. Roberto stated to the committee that he believes he was fully justified in his frustration with the OR staff, but he acknowledges that his actions were inappropriate.”
He also said he was continuing “counseling to address his anger management.”
In January 2019, he received praise on the WCCH Facebook page from the director of the ED/ICCU: "Dr. Roberto is always pleasant and a pleasure to work with. He answers calls from the ED and comes in even when not on call. Always friendly and willing to help in any way. Never refuses a patient when contacted. Staff and providers express their gratitude on a daily basis."
His license to practice medicine is active until May 21, 2022, according to online records.
