In-progess Holiday Inn collapses

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Officials said Saturday that experts will investigate the cause a structural collapse at the Holiday Inn construction site in downtown Bristol.

A large portion of the center of the building site collapsed around 8 p.m. Friday. No one is believed to have been on-site at the time of the collapse, which caused steel and other materials to fall to the ground.

The Bristol Tennessee Fire Department was called to the site near the intersection of State Street and Volunteer Parkway after 8 p.m. Incident commander Harry Miller said they received a call from people at a nearby restaurant about a building that had collapsed.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that about a quarter of the future hotel collapsed, sending mangled metal to the ground. The collapse appeared to have primarily damaged the middle of the eastern-facing façade.

Firefighters and police officers quickly went around the site to make sure no one was inside. Miller said no construction crew members were on the scene, but they wanted to make sure no other people were present. Nobody was found.

The wreckage could still be seen Saturday afternoon at the site, where some officials had gathered.