In-progess Holiday Inn collapses

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Officials said Saturday that experts will investigate the cause a structural collapse at the Holiday Inn construction site in downtown Bristol.
A large portion of the center of the building site collapsed around 8 p.m. Friday. No one is believed to have been on-site at the time of the collapse, which caused steel and other materials to fall to the ground.
The Bristol Tennessee Fire Department was called to the site near the intersection of State Street and Volunteer Parkway after 8 p.m. Incident commander Harry Miller said they received a call from people at a nearby restaurant about a building that had collapsed.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that about a quarter of the future hotel collapsed, sending mangled metal to the ground. The collapse appeared to have primarily damaged the middle of the eastern-facing façade.
Firefighters and police officers quickly went around the site to make sure no one was inside. Miller said no construction crew members were on the scene, but they wanted to make sure no other people were present. Nobody was found.
The wreckage could still be seen Saturday afternoon at the site, where some officials had gathered.
Tenneva LLC, the local company behind the Holiday Inn development, was on-site on Saturday. Tenneva representative Brian Deal declined to comment about the collapse. He said, however, that experts were working to determine what happened. Insurance representatives were also on-site to look at the scene.
A few city officials arrived at the scene late Friday to review the damage.
“The city will not be conducting the investigation of the hotel construction site collapse,” Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said Saturday. “This investigation will be conducted by experts in the field of structural engineering and construction. These inspectors will be retained by the owner and their representatives.”
The hotel, which broke ground in 2019, is expected to have seven stories, with a bar and restaurant and a full lounge at the top that will have a view of downtown Bristol. The hotel will have 141 rooms and had been expected to open by fall 2020.
Once completed, the hotel would compete with two other downtown hotels — The Bristol Hotel and the Sessions Hotel, which are now open.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!