Snow's Fine Meats & Provisions offers old-fashioned butcher shop experience

He said it’s the personal service and hands-on approach to food that sets him apart from grocery stores.

In his small butcher shop, cuts of meat are individually inspected for wholesomeness and quality. “I strive to stock the best-quality meat available. It really makes a difference when your food is handled with care and quality in mind.”

Snow will provide customers with a variety of cuts of chicken, lamb, beef and pork, many of which will be raised by local farmers.

“Some cuts will be choice and prime grades from USDA grain-finished beef,” he said.

In his processing room at the store, Snow will make sausage by hand and cure fresh bacon.

“Eventually, I want to offer house-made deli meats, chicken and potato salads and pimiento cheese, along with a variety of dry goods and specialty items,” he said.

A comeback

According to Snow, the neighborhood butcher shops are making a comeback.

“A whole animal butcher shop just opened up in Knoxville, and there are several of these shops in Asheville, North Carolina. I think this is going to be a good fit for Abingdon,” he said.