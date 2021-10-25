Starbucks, T-Mobile coming to Marion

Speculation about what is going on in front of Walmart is answered with the announcement of a planned Starbucks coffee shop on the real estate developer’s website.

According to the website, “InSite Real Estate of Oak Brook, Ill., purchased a .69-acre site and signed a long-term lease with Starbucks, an InSite build-to-suit program client, for a 2,500 SF single-tenant retail building at 1209 N. Main in Marion. The building will be completed in the first quarter of 2022.”

InSite Real Estate LLC states that the company acquires, develops, and operates industrial, office, and retail investment property nationwide, completing more than 600 industrial, office, and retail projects in 40 states and Europe ranging from 2,000 to 2.6 million square feet in size and $1 million to $250 million in value.

The contractor for the project is Frontier Building Corp.

Since its beginning in Seattle, Wash., in 1971, Starbucks has become the world’s leading roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee and specialty drinks and has over 30,000 locations in 83 countries.