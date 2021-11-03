Wytheville featured on PBS show

In his Emmy-winning show, Hastings aims to help viewers get an idea about each place he visits by combining a variety of aspects about the area like history, culture, outdoor recreation, hands-on activities and food. A friendly and curious guy with a way with the spoken word, Erik films what he sees and keeps his shows as authentic as he can.

“How does a place feel? That’s important to us,” he said. “Twenty-six minutes and 45 seconds is what we deliver.”

“Beyond Your Backyard” is seen by millions of viewers nationwide and is available to Amazon Prime members. Hastings traveled to Wytheville at the invitation of Rosa Lee Jude, Wytheville’s tourism director, whose department also developed an itinerary of locations for Erik to visit and film.

During his visit, Hastings said his favorite Wytheville visit was at the Fort Chiswell Animal Park and meeting park manager Heidi Crosky.

“Just seeing the care that the animals get,” he said. “They are living their best lives.”

Unfortunately, two of the zoo’s favorite animals have died since Hastings visited: Humphrey the Camel and Cheeto the Giraffe. In addition, Wiffle Pops, which gets a big mention in the show, has closed, and the Log House is currently closed because damage sustained in a fire last month.