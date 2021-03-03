Three fourth grade students win awards for essays on America's first president

ABINGDON, Va. — Three local youth got a chance to shine in the limelight last week when the George Washington Research Paper Competition culminated with an awards celebration for students, their parents and teachers.
The competition, open to all fourth grade students in the county, is sponsored each year by the Washington County Educational Fund, Dr. John Lentz of Abingdon and Washington County Public Schools.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an abbreviated service was held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, where the top three fourth grade students were recognized for their exemplary skills in researching and preparing essays on George Washington.
The special event was livestreamed to all seven elementary schools in the county, allowing other fourth grade essay participants to be part of the celebration.
“The students who participated this year made an extra effort despite inconveniences caused by the pandemic,” said Dr. Janet Lester, elementary supervisor for Washington County Public Schools. “For the most part, they researched information on their own, since we were not in school most of this time. The students had limited access to public libraries.”
The idea for the essay contest is the brainchild of Lentz, who was instrumental in creating the contest about eight years ago when he visited Mount Vernon.
During the celebration, Lentz talked about his appreciation for the country’s first leader.
“I grew up in Alexandria and knew what an important legacy George Washington left us in this great country,” said Lentz, who designed the voluntary writing essay contest to stimulate the interest of all fourth grade students in Washington County.
Lentz said his goal for creating the contest was to encourage students to learn about George Washington as an individual and a leader, to encourage the use of both school and public libraries, to encourage reading and self-expression, to encourage leadership skills for which George Washington was known and to encourage knowledge of the United States and Virginia history.
Retired educator David Winship played the role of George Washington, and Katie Mitchell, reading intervention teacher at Greendale Elementary, was Martha Washington. Both dressed in Colonial attire during the event.
Brayden Wyatt, a fourth grade student at Meadowview Elementary, was awarded first place in the competition.
In his essay, entitled “George Washington: Setting the Standards for Being a True Leader,” Brayden described Washington as being “one of the most humble, honest, and fair people of his time.”
“George Washington displayed these characteristics throughout his life, which is what contributed to his successes as a leader and a president,” said Brayden, who read his winning essay to the audience at the event.
During a recent phone interview, Brayden talked about his research on the nation’s first president.
“George Washington was very disciplined, and he set high standards for other presidents to follow,” said the student, who believes Washington would be pleased by his remarks. “I think he would have liked my essay because I said a lot of good things about him.”
Brayden’s parents, Wesley and Savannah Wyatt, said the essay assignment was a good opportunity for their son to learn more about George Washington and the admirable traits that led him to becoming a strong leader.
“I think I may want to be a leader one day, too,” confessed Brayden. “Not the president of the United States, but maybe a school principal or a mayor.”
Second place went to Alice Hitch for her essay, “The Seeds of George Washington.” In her essay, the fourth grade student from Abingdon Elementary described the president’s love of farming on his plantation at Mount Vernon.
Alice said she is following in the footsteps of her older sisters, who also participated in the contest when they were in fourth grade. “It’s just a tradition when you get to fourth grade,” said Alice.
Alice read books to learn more about Washington.
She reported that Washington was ready to start farming the land at the age of 27 after fighting in the French and Indian wars.
“He had very important jobs, such as figuring out what seeds would thrive in the hard clay soil and hot Virginia climate,” wrote Alice in her winning essay.
After returning home from fighting the British in 1783, Washington planted hundreds of trees around his beloved Mount Vernon. His idea of bringing a souvenir home from his travels was usually a pack of seeds to plant at his home, said the student, who also is interested in farming.
Alice is the daughter of Robb and Lee Anne Hitch of Abingdon.
Third place went to Lila Blix, a fourth grade student at High Point Elementary. In her essay, Lila researched George Washington’s love for dogs.
“One of George Washington’s favorite pastimes was foxhunting with his dogs. His dogs were a large part of his life, and he enjoyed them a lot,” wrote Lila in her essay. The student discovered that Washington had given his dogs affectionate names, such as “Sweet Lips,” “Truelove,” “Venus” and “Mopsey.”
“Sweet Lips was his favorite dog, and he took her with him to fight in the war,” reported the student.
Lila, the daughter of Daris and Tiffany Blix of Bristol, Virginia, said her love for her two miniature schnauzers at her home helps her to relate to the former president. “Maybe his love for dogs helped him to be a better leader,” she said.
The top three winners received monetary awards, certificates, commemorative coins and copies of the book “George Washington’s Rules of Civility and Decent Behavior in Company and Conversation.”
