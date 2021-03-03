Three fourth grade students win awards for essays on America's first president

During a recent phone interview, Brayden talked about his research on the nation’s first president.

“George Washington was very disciplined, and he set high standards for other presidents to follow,” said the student, who believes Washington would be pleased by his remarks. “I think he would have liked my essay because I said a lot of good things about him.”

Brayden’s parents, Wesley and Savannah Wyatt, said the essay assignment was a good opportunity for their son to learn more about George Washington and the admirable traits that led him to becoming a strong leader.

“I think I may want to be a leader one day, too,” confessed Brayden. “Not the president of the United States, but maybe a school principal or a mayor.”

Second place went to Alice Hitch for her essay, “The Seeds of George Washington.” In her essay, the fourth grade student from Abingdon Elementary described the president’s love of farming on his plantation at Mount Vernon.

Alice said she is following in the footsteps of her older sisters, who also participated in the contest when they were in fourth grade. “It’s just a tradition when you get to fourth grade,” said Alice.

Alice read books to learn more about Washington.