Centerpiece Top Story Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope SPorter Oct 12, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Smyth County Commonwealth's Attorney Phillip "Bucky" Blevins addresses those who gathered at the Recovery Court's annual vigil. Photo courtesy of Devin Brown of Brownz Eye in the Sky During the vigil, the courthouse was bathed in purple light. Purple is the color of recovery. Photo courtesy of Devin Brown of Brownz Eye in the Sky Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Lives lost were remembered, while lives saved were celebrated at last week’s Smyth County Recovery Court candlelight vigil.kAm%96 4@FCE9@FD6 DE6AD 46C6>@?J @A6?65 H:E9 !2DE@C |2C< u:6=5D D92C:?8 9:D E6DE:>@?J @7 C64@G6CJ 2?5 72:E9 :? y6DFD 27E6C ad J62CD 2D 2? 2=4@9@=:4 2?5 >6E9 2?5 @A:2E6 255:4E]k^AmkAm“%96C6 :D 9@A6 @FE E96C6[” u:6=5D 2DDFC65 E96 82E96C:?8] w6 42FE:@?65 A6@A=6 E92E E96J 42?’E 5@ :E @? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r… Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Melissa Finelli gets to spend many of her days watching people transform. 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