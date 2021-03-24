Abingdon Gifting Co. gets fresh look on Main Street

ABINGDON, Va. — A small store owner credits moving downtown for helping her stay in business during the pandemic.

Cassie Rowe had been operating for nearly three years before she took the plunge and relocated her gift basket store to Main Street in Abingdon last December.

It was a decision that has paid off, said Rowe, who opened Build-a-Basket in 2018, more recently changing the name to Abingdon Gifting Co., which she said is a better reflection of the full-service gift shop.

“We just simply outgrew our space in the former location,” said Rowe, who noticed the move has given her foot traffic that she never saw before.

“And what I call accidental customers, who wander in and love us by the time they leave.”

Like Rowe, many business owners across the country are moving their retail stores closer to downtown in an effort to better engage with their customers — a lifeline for coping with a lagging economy due to the pandemic.