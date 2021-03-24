Abingdon Gifting Co. gets fresh look on Main Street

ABINGDON, Va. — A small store owner credits moving downtown for helping her stay in business during the pandemic.
Cassie Rowe had been operating for nearly three years before she took the plunge and relocated her gift basket store to Main Street in Abingdon last December.
It was a decision that has paid off, said Rowe, who opened Build-a-Basket in 2018, more recently changing the name to Abingdon Gifting Co., which she said is a better reflection of the full-service gift shop.
“We just simply outgrew our space in the former location,” said Rowe, who noticed the move has given her foot traffic that she never saw before.
“And what I call accidental customers, who wander in and love us by the time they leave.”
Like Rowe, many business owners across the country are moving their retail stores closer to downtown in an effort to better engage with their customers — a lifeline for coping with a lagging economy due to the pandemic.
Rowe has serviced nearly 40 states — and some overseas — with her creative gift baskets for birthdays, new babies, anniversaries, thank-you gifts and get-well gifts. She is focusing on the upcoming gifting holidays such as graduations, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and end-of-the-school-year gifts for teachers.
A big part of her work is preparing gift baskets for corporate clients, such as realtors, hospitals, banks, factories and funeral homes, which use the baskets as promotional and appreciation gifts.
A growing business
Rowe started the business offering gift baskets, but the business is so much more now, she said.
She offers custom T-shirts, personalized etched glasses and custom-printed gift boxes.
A custom gift box can easily be put together once the customer chooses from a design on the shelf and fills it with gift items — either gifts chosen at the store or ones they have purchased elsewhere. To calculate the shipping, the box is weighed in-house before the postal service picks up the box for delivery.
“I never have to wait in line at the post office,” said Rowe.
Buying local is one of the greatest draws to her business.
She believes the pandemic has caused many consumers to focus on buying local — everything from coffee to purses — to help keep the businesses up and running.
Rowe has generously stocked the store with locally made items that are customer favorites. She sells honey from Abingdon Bee Co. and Know Better Coffee from Mountain City, Tennessee. A “bubble bar” in the store has soaps, lip balms and lotions, featured by a local artisan.
Cleverly named a “brotique,” a special line of gifts offers soaps, shaving products and gadgets designed for the man in your life.
“The Brotique is something you won’t find at other businesses in town,” said the owner.
The store also offers Virginia-, Abingdon- and Bristol-themed items, such as candles, coasters, magnets and T-shirts.
Signature baskets offer gifts of similar themes. Her most popular signature basket includes a variety of coffee items.
“We also try to carry products that have a purpose, such as Chala handbags. They are an advocate for animal rights and welfare,” said Rowe. “Just because it’s not a local product doesn’t mean it’s not produced by a small business like me.”
Making connections
Rowe believes that people should not ignore the need to make connections during the pandemic.
She has designed a website, offering the convenience of shopping with no-contact delivery.
“The next best thing to socializing with family and friends is to send a gift basket,” she said.
“When you can’t reach out and hug someone, it’s so special to be able to send a gift — big or small — with a card reminding others that we are all in this together, and if we stay vigilant, we will be back to a new kind of normal very soon.”
Rowe said word of mouth has been her best form of advertisement.
“I try to put my whole heart in everything I do, and I think my clients can tell. It’s very important to run a business with integrity, and I feel like customer service is in my soul, as cheesy as that sounds. I just love my people, and they love me. I feel it with every order I receive.”
Rowe encourages customers to visit the store for selections.
“Customers can pick out everything down to the basket and the way it’s wrapped. I like the hands-on approach. I enjoy talking to my customers and figuring out the gifts that best fit their special person.”
If you can’t visit the store, Rowe can prepare a custom box or basket after gathering information from the customers. Call the store at 276-492-6987, or send a message to cassie@abingdongiftingco.com for more information. Check out the website at www.abingdongiftingco.com.
Abingdon Gifting Co. is located at 266 W. Main St. in Abingdon. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Monday.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.