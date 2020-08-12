WANDERING AROUND WASHINGTON: The Martha Washington Inn's owner ain't afraid of no ghosts

ABINGDON, Va. — Time was, you could hear all kinds of ghostly tales about the Martha Washington Inn.
Consider the ghostly girl named Beth who plays the violin, or the bloodstains that would never go away.
But don’t go asking all that stuff to Ian Lloyd-Jones.
At 73, this Atlanta resident is the owner of the mighty Martha Washington Inn, the most looming landmark in Abingdon — with or without ghosts.
First question: What is the unknown ghost at the hotel?
“I haven’t a clue,” Lloyd-Jones told me.
“I mean, you always hear about Beth,” I said. “You hear about the bloodstains.”
Again, he said, “I haven’t a clue”
I kept going: “Do you guys downgrade that?” I said.
Lloyd-Jones looked at me, rather matter-of-fact, and said, “I personally have no interest in it.”
I nodded.
“Being the owner, I don’t encourage stories about it,” he said. “We have enough to do managing the inn as a place of hospitality. So we don’t go there.”
Even so, Lloyd-Jones does go here to “The Martha.”
In fact, he says he’s here “as often as necessary.”
That could be twice a month.
Over nearly 25 years of owning the property, Lloyd-Jones has learned that the citizens of Abingdon like to know the landmark as the Martha Washington Inn — and, really, nothing else.
“We quickly learned our lesson back in ’96,” he said.
It was briefly known as Camberly’s Martha Washington.
Then it became Abingdon’s Martha Washington.
The word “inn” was dropped.
“We went from inn to hotel and then back to inn.”
Then it became “The Martha” because “so many people locally affectionately” call it that, Lloyd-Jones said.
“And then we got accused of dropping Washington!” he said. “We haven’t dropped Washington. We just answer the phone, ‘The Martha.’”
