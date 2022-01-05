Marion launches Project BAUD

At the same summer planning meeting, Town Manager Bill Rush said officials have been addressing the problems for about eight years, including with the adoption of a property maintenance code and training a Marion Police officer to enforce it. For that work, he said, Marion is in better shape than it was several years ago.

However, a year ago, Rush recognized that more change was needed.

He suspected that the 2020 Census would reveal what it did – Marion’s population would be under 6,000 for the first time in two generations. The town manager wanted to take steps to ensure that Marion would be well positioned to face the future. Those steps would bolster the economy, help citizens, and encourage investment and greater pride in the town.

At the bottom line, Rush wanted to take action that would raise the value of property in Marion. He studied how much of an increase to work toward. In the end, he set a goal of increasing the taxable land value by 25% over the next decade.