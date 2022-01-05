Marion launches Project BAUD

Marion’s newest initiative has been described as a bold endeavor, unique, hard and complex, and more carrot than stick.
Local officials can find no other town or city that has tried a project of such an all-encompassing nature. Down the road, they suspect other local government leaders may want to follow Marion’s lead as they did with the town’s small business entrepreneur training program. More important for local residents, however, is that, over time, town leaders expect the program to “truly affect the lives of every person who lives here.”
In December, the Marion Town Council signaled its support of Project BAUD: Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized, and Dilapidated Properties. The council approved proceeding with the work and advertising for a Director of Zoning & Planning/BAUD Administrator to oversee the program that is expected to require a million-dollar a year investment. Much of that allocation is expected to be covered by grants.
BAUD, as described by Marion’s Director of Economic and Community Development Ken Heath to the town’s planning commission in July, is a comprehensive plan that will look at all properties in the town, including those privately owned by citizens, businesses, and industries. Bringing together a compendium of resources, it will address blighted properties and strive to provide adequate, safe housing for all citizens.
At the same summer planning meeting, Town Manager Bill Rush said officials have been addressing the problems for about eight years, including with the adoption of a property maintenance code and training a Marion Police officer to enforce it. For that work, he said, Marion is in better shape than it was several years ago.
However, a year ago, Rush recognized that more change was needed.
He suspected that the 2020 Census would reveal what it did – Marion’s population would be under 6,000 for the first time in two generations. The town manager wanted to take steps to ensure that Marion would be well positioned to face the future. Those steps would bolster the economy, help citizens, and encourage investment and greater pride in the town.
At the bottom line, Rush wanted to take action that would raise the value of property in Marion. He studied how much of an increase to work toward. In the end, he set a goal of increasing the taxable land value by 25% over the next decade.
By doing so, the town would be able to offer more enhanced services to the citizens without increasing their tax burden. “We intend to provide attractive housing, ready-to-go storefronts, green spaces, and incentives for growth by the private sector, all the while cleaning up the unattractive and blighted areas of our town,” said Rush in a news release. “In the end, everybody wins.”
In a July interview, the town manager also said that the more the town does to improve itself, the more the private sector will come in. “We’re priming the pump for private investment,” he said.
Rush emphasized that he believes Marion is doing well. “A lot of people are investing in Marion. People,” he said, “don’t invest in declining towns.”
He pointed to the presence of Emory & Henry College and Wytheville Community College in the town.
Still, Rush could envision a stronger Marion.
From January to July, Rush and Heath developed BAUD’s nucleus and nailed down various aspects of the plan.
One component included helping individuals and families who aspired to home ownership to achieve that goal. Another focused on getting rid of blight.
In the news release, officials acknowledged that they’ve long tried to address deteriorating neighborhoods with Community Development Block Grants. However, some property owners would decline to take part in the efforts and the town would find itself needing to address those same neighborhoods again in short order.
As the town’s population declines, officials also recognized that some properties are being left to younger generations who don’t want to or don’t have the resources to maintain or repair them. That trend was leading to an uptick in blight.
“Our plan is to improve the lives of our neighbors,” said Heath in the release. “The first thing to address is where we live. Whether it’s by finding resources to assist in repairs to a house for qualified residents or assistance in helping first-time home buyers, our goal is to work with every citizen toward safe, attractive housing opportunities for all.”
In that release, Rush addressed BAUD’s scale, saying, “We’ve studied towns and cities large and small that have worked on pieces of this puzzle, but so far, haven’t found anyone that’s tried to tackle every challenge. From vacant parcels that are overgrown to housing stock and commercial buildings that have been abandoned or fallen into disrepair to piles of debris and rubbish that have accumulated over time, there’s a lot to unwrap to help make a better community. And we’re assembling the program to do it.”
In actuality, the work has already gotten underway.
Marion officials have secured funding for housing studies to inventory existing stock and identify future opportunities. They’ve also won grant funding for studying commercial properties in downtown for redevelopment. As well, the town has partnered with LocalIntel to provide a comprehensive list of available resources and demographics on the town’s website and assisted with the accumulation of over two dozen formerly vacant and abandoned houses for future redevelopment. Officials have also begun the work to train staff to be certified housing specialists to help renters become home owners through a series of initiatives.
“We have reached out to over 60 property owners throughout town to see how we can assist them in clearing dilapidated structures,” said Heath. “Many have indicated they are working on their own to rehabilitate their properties, which is fantastic. But there are others who have inherited an old house and have generously donated those to the town for clearing. We are truly looking at every avenue to help clean up our neighborhoods and to provide safe, attractive housing for everyone.”
The town has worked with the Marion Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission on the project. Now, it plans to add the town’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) to the work.
The EDA can buy properties, rehabilitate them, and then sell them.
“Our first choice is for the Town of Marion to encourage and assist private development,” said Rush, “but there are times when that will need a bit of a nudge to make it make sense for private investment. Our EDA is perfectly suited to compliment the work of the Marion Redevelopment and Housing Authority and our other partners to see the quickest, best pathway forward.”
On multiple occasions, Heath has described the program as more carrot than stick. This past summer, he told town planners that honey works much better than carrying a stick to get folks involved.
“I think we will see amazing things happen,” he said in July.
Both Rush and Heath have cautioned that “none of this is quick.”
To carry out BAUD’s complexity and develop the program fully, officials have also realized that the program needs a full-time guiding hand.
Speaking to the town council last week, Rush assured them that he and Heath will continue to be involved and he wants the council to direct BAUD. However, he asked them to authorize advertising for a Director of Zoning & Planning/BAUD Administrator. Those ads have begun publishing and set a salary range of $50,000 to $75,000.
The job won’t be an easy one. The administrator will need to be able to communicate with everyone from citizens to engineers to government leaders. The job posting notes, “A wide degree of creativity and latitude is expected.”
After the council approved the action, Vice Mayor Jim Gates called it a “big step.”
Rush advised the council, “Five years from now, I believe you’ll look back and say this is one of the best decisions you’ve made.”
Citizens who would like more information on BAUD program may contact Rush at brush@marionva.org or Heath at kheath@marionva.org.