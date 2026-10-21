Centerpiece Top Story Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner SPorter Oct 21, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Hitachi Energy's Bland facility held its first Breast Cancer Survivor & Warrior Dinner last year. Photo courtesy of Hitachi Energy The dinner honors survivors of breast cancer, those in treatment, and those who support them. Photo courtesy of Hitachi Energy Attendees are encouraged to dress in pink. Photo courtesy of Hitachi Energy Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Pink will be the favored color at Hitachi Energy's Bland facility this Sunday evening.kAm%96 A=2?E :D 5@:?8 :ED A2CE E@ C64@8?:K6 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD :>A24E65 3J 3C62DE 42?46C 5FC:?8 E9:D qC62DE r2?46C pH2C6?6DD |@?E9]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ qC:EE2?J p=52H@@5[ w:E249: t?6C8J’D 6IE6C?2= 4@>>F?:42E:@?D 2?5 >65:2 C6=2E:@?D >2?286C[ E96 A=2?E 2E `f` x?5FDECJ sC:G6 H:== 9@DE :ED D64@?5 qC62DE r2?46C $FCG:G@C U2>Aj (2CC:@C s:??6C @? $F?52J[ ~4E] ad[ 2E d A]>]k^AmkAmp=52H@@5 ?@E65 E92E E96 5:??6C H:== 9@?@C “DFCG:G@CD[ E9@D6 4FCC6?E=J :? EC62E>6?E[ 2?5 E96 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D H9@VG6 H2=<65 2=@?8D:56 E96>”]k^Am People are also reading… Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Frank Beamer celebrated on eve of 80th birthday Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Trump’s ‘new era of animal welfare’ excludes almost all farm animals Virginia football falls as upset bid comes up short against No. 24 SMU, Jennings Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope LL Cool J finds a new place to ply his ‘NCIS’ skills Was it her plane? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. 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