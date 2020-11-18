Moonlite becomes Christmas destination with holiday programs

Their production of “Frosty” was written for the Barter Theatre and has been performed on tours as far away as Chicago and into Canada.

The play follows the story of a little boy who comes to New York for the very first time to build a snowman. The beloved character, Frosty, comes to life on the stage.

“It’s a fantastic story with singing and dancing,” she said.

“The Moonlite is going to be an incredible place to make memories with your family this Christmas.”

A bright spot

While most theaters across the country have shut down due to the pandemic, Barter Theatre has reinvented itself during the storm.

Egan said the Barter Theatre is the only theater he knows of that is running this kind of programming on a consistent basis with great results.

There has been a bright spot among the darkness of the pandemic, he said. The productions at the Moonlite are drawing a large number of people who have never attended a production at Barter Theatre.

“The Moonlite is an accessible, historical place where people feel comfortable visiting. We’ve seen patrons from 33 states since we began shows at the drive-in,” he said.