Damascus still planning for Trail Days in May 2021

Tuesday Pope, the town clerk, said this year’s Town-Wide Yard Sale is slated for May 8, followed by Trail Days on May 14-16.

Due to the coronavirus, this year’s event could be a smaller festival, said Coleman, 62, who was recently elected to Town Council.

Taking COVID-19 into account, Coleman said none of the festival’s lectures are slated for indoors.

“It would be a smaller Trail Days,” Coleman said. “I think people are still going to come out. They come down to have a reunion. It’s not just people who are coming down the trail now who are going to meet up in Damascus. In May, there are a lot more other people who want to come other than hikers.”

Whether or not Trail Days happens will be decided, according to Coleman, by the end of March, when T-shirts and other items noting the dates of the event must be ordered.

Katie Lamb, 50, the town’s new mayor, is optimistic that this year’s festival could happen, she said.

It’s more than just a revenue-driver for the town; it’s also good for businesses, Lamb said.

“Trail Days is pretty vital to our businesses here in town, especially the meals and lodging business,” Lamb said. “I have been told by several different businesses that it would be devastating to not have Trail Days again.”