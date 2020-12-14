Wythe County Historical Society turns 50

The WCHS has collected information on topics like cemeteries, the military, family histories, the history of Virginia and Southwest Virginia.

“And we have countless books,” Evans said. “We also have the Rural Retreat collection now, too. Since they no longer have a historical society, their collection was donated to us.”

If you can’t make it to the library, but have a burning question or two, don’t worry - Evans will do the research for you and email or snail mail you what she finds. All you have to do is contact the society via its web page or Facebook page.

“A lot of people email requests,” Evans said. “We charge $15 an hour and most people are pretty satisfied with that. It’s a lot lower than other places charge for research. I conduct those research requests and see what I can find. They send us a check and we send out any information that we find, either printed or by email.”

Evans spends a lot of her time digitizing information for handy access. The digitized website contains historic images, scanned material, videos and recordings. There, you can hear John Seccafico, Wytheville’s first polio victim, talk about his life and battle with polio. Other topics include Wythe County families, 19th century furniture and more.