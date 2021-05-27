Andy Overbay, Ty and Bear minister through Canines for Christ

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Often treats that ranged from Cheetos to peanut butter sandwiches came to the dogs. Overbay noted that Ty recently disappeared from his office in the Morison building. He finally found the pooch joining another agency’s breakfast meeting, enjoying the tastes that came his way.

Overbay remembers Bo with great fondness. He died unexpectedly Oct. 14, 2019. Last week, Overbay said, “I still miss Bo.”

Shortly after his death, Bear, who will be 2 in August, joined the team. Bear, Overbay said, is the understudy.

The 10-year-old Ty has more experience under his collar and was dedicated to the ministry in a special ceremony last Sunday at Rich Valley Presbyterian Church. Overbay assisted the church when it was between pastors, and Ty helped.