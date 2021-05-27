Andy Overbay, Ty and Bear minister through Canines for Christ

Wagging tails, gentle dog nudges and prayer proved to be a welcome gift and expression of support for many of Smyth County’s law enforcement officers recently.
First at the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and then at the Marion Police Department, Andy Overbay and his English Springer Spaniels Ty and Bear visited with officers and offered prayer in observance of National Peace Officer Memorial Day.
Overbay and his canine partners undertook the project as part of their work as new members of the Canines for Christ team, “an international Christian-based, animal-assisted therapy ministry that uses ordinary people and their beloved dogs to share God’s message of love, hope, kindness, and compassion to the community.”
While they’re new to the Florida-based Canines for Christ, Overbay and his pooches aren’t new to ministry. Their outreach work began more than 12 years ago when he enrolled his first English Springer Spaniel, Bo, in Paula Shupe’s obedience training program. Shupe recognized therapy dog potential in Bo. Overbay listened and took Bo through therapy dog certification. They then joined Therapy Pets Unlimited.
Bo impressed Overbay. He went back to Bo’s breeder for another puppy. Ty joined the team and with big brother Bo always having his back, Ty excelled.
The call to undertake the work came even earlier for Overbay. He was near Wytheville’s Exit 70 on Interstate 81 when he felt God put a message on his heart. The message came more as a question, Overbay recalled, “Do you love the Lord as much as your dogs love you?”
Dogs, Overbay said, love completely with body, mind and soul. He observed that’s a tough measuring stick to assess commitment.
In the summer of 2012, just as Smyth County Community Hospital opened in its new location, Overbay and his team began regular visits to bring affection and light to patients and staff. Perhaps Overbay’s history as a dairy farmer brought the influence, but the team didn’t take holidays off. Every Christmas morning, they’d head to the hospital to bring cheer.
As is so often the case with helping others, Overbay said he went to be a blessing, but the blessings came to him.
Often treats that ranged from Cheetos to peanut butter sandwiches came to the dogs. Overbay noted that Ty recently disappeared from his office in the Morison building. He finally found the pooch joining another agency’s breakfast meeting, enjoying the tastes that came his way.
Overbay remembers Bo with great fondness. He died unexpectedly Oct. 14, 2019. Last week, Overbay said, “I still miss Bo.”
Shortly after his death, Bear, who will be 2 in August, joined the team. Bear, Overbay said, is the understudy.
The 10-year-old Ty has more experience under his collar and was dedicated to the ministry in a special ceremony last Sunday at Rich Valley Presbyterian Church. Overbay assisted the church when it was between pastors, and Ty helped.
With the novel coronavirus pandemic having shut down hospital visitation for the team for more than a year, Overbay aches to get back to the ministry. “I’ve missed it terribly,” he said. He also noted that he frequently hears from hospital staff who miss the visits. Knowing how hard the last year has been for health-care workers, he said, “It’s been hard to be sidelined.”
One of the reasons he was drawn to Canines for Christ is that it’s opening up more quickly. Another reason is the organization’s commitment to helping military and law enforcement personnel, who Overbay feels drawn to support for the barrage they’ve faced in the last year.
While they’ve been part of the organization for less than a month, Overbay said they’re looking for opportunities to serve.
Right now they’re helping to complete Bear & Ty’s growing guide and activity book to be used in conjunction with the Great Pumpkin Contest that will take place during summer school. A Cooperative Extension project, each school will receive plants for a pumpkin patch.
Overbay is grateful for the ministry and the opportunities to share God’s love and grace. “As a farmer, as I get older, it’s not a question so much of what I believe, but what I know. I’ve seen it. It’s who I am,” he said last week.
Acknowledging the pandemic, Overbay said, “Faith gives me the peace to just keep right on going through all this.”