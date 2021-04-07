Residents voice opposition to upcoming LGBTQ school policy.

A group of Wythe County residents concerned about a Virginia law that requires school boards to adopt policies to protect transgender students recently spoke during a Wythe County Board of Supervisors meeting, asking supervisors to not support such a policy.
Local minister Donn Sunshine said he does not think it is safe for students of different genders to be allowed to use the same locker rooms and bath rooms.
“I think this could be very traumatizing and deal with insecurity to students that are involved,” he said. “Young people are often already insecure about their changing bodies, and this policy would, in my opinion, worsen that. Also young people often do not make the best sexual choices, and increased opportunities for that could be harmful.”
Sunshine is referring to legislation the General Assembly passed last year. According to the law, by the beginning of the 2021-22 school year school boards must adopt policies that align with VDOE guidelines to protect gender nonconforming students from discrimination and harassment or adopt policies that are consistent with, but may be more comprehensive than, the model policies developed by the VDOE.
The Wythe County School Board has not addressed the issue yet, and it is not on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting. Superintendent Scott Jefferies said the board is awaiting guidance from the Virginia School Board Association before adopting any policies.
“We do not have a draft policy but once it is received it will be presented to the School Board and be made available to the public through BoardDocs,” Jefferies said in an email. He said state legislators passed the state code regarding the creation of the policy, and now every school division will have to comply with the code.
Six people spoke before the supervisors, including Jim Ennis.
‘We have fearful politicians and administrators yielding to insane demonic forces effectively assaulting, abusing our children in schools with gender confusion,” he said. “The purpose of the Board of Education is to determine the education policy, first and foremost, and the only item on their agenda is to look out for students. But today, they have yielded to demands of the LGBT activists and sympathizers.”
Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian Vaught said the board is a funding board, and the School Board is the policy board. He said the board funds about $13.6 million to educate the county’s children and supervisors trust the School Board to make the best decisions. He said a policy may start out as a model, but can change and evolve. He encouraged people to attend school board meetings to make their voices heard and to get more involved in the electoral process.
Sunshine said he will voice his concerns to the school board, but money talks and the Board of Supervisors control the money.
Among the items in the Virginia Department of Education’s model policy:
● The school division prohibits any and all discrimination, harassment and bullying based on an individual’s actual or perceived race, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or other characteristics protected by law.
● All school personnel shall adhere to legal standards of confidentiality relating to information about a student’s transgender status, legal name, or gender assigned at birth. In addition to adhering to all legal standards of confidentiality, school personnel shall treat information relating to a student’s transgender status as being particularly sensitive, shall not disclose it to other students and parents, and shall only disclose to other school personnel with a legitimate educational interest.
● Schools shall allow students to assert a name and gender pronouns that reflect their gender identity without any substantiating evidence. School staff shall, at the request of a student or parent, address the student using the asserted name and pronoun that corresponds to their gender identity. In the situation when parents or guardians of a minor student do not agree with the student’s request to adopt a new name and pronouns, school divisions will need to determine whether to respect the student’s request, abide by the parents’ wishes to continue using the student’s legal name and sex assigned at birth, or develop an alternative that respects both the student and the parents.
● Dress and grooming codes shall be written relating to the attire or articles of attire without limits on gender expectations. Students have a right to dress in a manner consistent with their gender identity or gender expression. Schools shall administer and enforce dress and grooming codes consistently across the student body, regardless of actual or perceived gender identity or gender expression. Requirements for attire for school-related programs, activities and events shall be gender-neutral.
●Schools shall eliminate or reduce the practice of segregating students by gender to the extent possible. For any school program, event or activity, including extracurricular activities that are segregated by gender, the school division shall allow students to participate in a manner consistent with their gender identity. Athletic participation regulated by the Virginia High School League or another organization such as the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association, as well as middle school athletics, shall be in compliance with polices and rules outlined by those organizations.
● Students should be allowed to use the facility (restrooms, locker rooms) that corresponds to their consistently asserted gender identity. Administrators should take steps to designate gender-inclusive or single-user restrooms commensurate with the size of the school. When schools have available gender-inclusive or single-user restrooms or private changing areas, these restrooms or areas should be accessible to all students without special codes or keys to allow any student seeking privacy to access single-user restrooms and private changing areas voluntarily.
● All school mental health professionals shall be trained annually on topics relating to LBBTQ+ students, including safety and support for LGBTQ+ students.
