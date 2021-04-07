Residents voice opposition to upcoming LGBTQ school policy.

“We do not have a draft policy but once it is received it will be presented to the School Board and be made available to the public through BoardDocs,” Jefferies said in an email. He said state legislators passed the state code regarding the creation of the policy, and now every school division will have to comply with the code.

Six people spoke before the supervisors, including Jim Ennis.

‘We have fearful politicians and administrators yielding to insane demonic forces effectively assaulting, abusing our children in schools with gender confusion,” he said. “The purpose of the Board of Education is to determine the education policy, first and foremost, and the only item on their agenda is to look out for students. But today, they have yielded to demands of the LGBT activists and sympathizers.”

Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian Vaught said the board is a funding board, and the School Board is the policy board. He said the board funds about $13.6 million to educate the county’s children and supervisors trust the School Board to make the best decisions. He said a policy may start out as a model, but can change and evolve. He encouraged people to attend school board meetings to make their voices heard and to get more involved in the electoral process.