Austinville man sent to prison for possessing child porn

On probation last year when he picked up new charges, a Wythe County sex offender was sent to prison on Monday.
David Oleane Pickett Jr., 36, of Austinville pleaded guilty in Wythe County Circuit Court to 10 counts of possessing child pornography.
As part of a plea agreement with the prosecution, he was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison and will be on probation for three years after his release. He was also assessed $4,385 in court costs.
In jail since his arrest last November, Pickett was accused of possessing digital images on electronic devices in September 2020, police said earlier. Deputies executed a search warrant in the investigation, but it was sealed.
Convicted of similar charges in 2012, Pickett was still completing 10 years of probation at the time of his new arrest.
According to court evidence in that case, Pickett viewed and exchanged pornographic photographs of children online through a personal computer.
At Pickett’s 2012 sentencing hearing where he was sentenced to three months in jail, his mother said the family was taking steps, such as getting rid of internet access at home and on his phone, to help him. Pickett, a disabled U.S. Marine, apologized in court for his actions and said he didn’t condone the victimization of children.
His then attorney said Pickett was a good candidate for probation.
Because of his “satisfactory adjustment while on probation,” Pickett was actually released from supervised probation in January 2020. His unsupervised probation, though, continued until Dec. 5, 2022.
Pickett, who is already on the Virginia State Police sex offender registry, is being housed in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.