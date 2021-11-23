Austinville man sent to prison for possessing child porn

On probation last year when he picked up new charges, a Wythe County sex offender was sent to prison on Monday.

David Oleane Pickett Jr., 36, of Austinville pleaded guilty in Wythe County Circuit Court to 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

As part of a plea agreement with the prosecution, he was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison and will be on probation for three years after his release. He was also assessed $4,385 in court costs.

In jail since his arrest last November, Pickett was accused of possessing digital images on electronic devices in September 2020, police said earlier. Deputies executed a search warrant in the investigation, but it was sealed.

Convicted of similar charges in 2012, Pickett was still completing 10 years of probation at the time of his new arrest.

According to court evidence in that case, Pickett viewed and exchanged pornographic photographs of children online through a personal computer.