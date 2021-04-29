Trager Grills to locate new operation in Wythe, hire 15 workers

“Traeger’s collaboration and co-location with Musser Lumber is a perfect example of how we can find creative ways to add value to Virginia’s forest products,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am pleased that we could partner with Wythe County to welcome Traeger Grills into our thriving forest products community and look forward to many years of working together to support this essential industry.”

“We pride ourselves on providing customers with premium hardwood pellets for all their Traeger cooking needs,” said Jim Hardy, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Traeger. “This opportunity to work collaboratively with Governor Northam’s team is exciting and we look forward to welcoming Virginia to the Traegerhood.”

“Wythe County’s vibrant forest products sector is growing thanks to the addition of a state-of-the-art hardwood pellet mill being opened in Rural Retreat by Traeger Grills,” said David A. Kause, Chairman of the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County, Wytheville, and Rural Retreat. “Traeger joins venerable enterprises like Musser Lumber, a company whose long-term success helped enable this advancement. The Joint Industrial Development Authority is pleased to support this industry leader as it makes a notable investment and creates jobs in our region.”